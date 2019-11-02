MANKATO — Prolific does not even begin to describe the kind of
season the Minnesota State football team is having.
The Mavericks have compiled a 9-0 record, a No. 3 national ranking and have outscored their opponents 422-77. Their latest lopsided win came Saturday when they annihilated Wayne State 62-7 in front of 3,883 fans at Blakeslee Stadium.
It was MSU’s final regular-season home game of the season, although one or more home playoff games are likely.
In the postgame press conference, MSU coach Todd Hoffner said he was pleased by his team’s effort.
“Our guys are playing really hard, fast, physical football,” he said. “We were very productive. All three phases of the game are clicking for us.”
The Mavericks were dominant throughout Saturday’s matchup, particularly in the first half when they rolled to a 45-0 lead. They did not allowed the Wildcats to gain a first down until eight seconds remained in the first half.
The scoring was spread out. Senior running back Nate Gunn was the only multiple-touchdown scorer, finding the end zone from the 1-yard line in the first quarter and from 3 yards in the second quarter.
The other TDs came from Jalen Sample (22-yard reception), Justin Arnold (25-yard run), Ashton Garner (field goals of 22 and 24 yards), Ryan Schlichte (8-yard run), Shane Zylstra (16-yard reception), Blake Ver Mulm (30-yard reception), Kaleb Sleezer (5-yard run) and Lorenzo Logwood (1-yard run). Luke Williams kicked eight extra points.
The offense, led by the two-headed quarterback combo of Ryan Schlichte and J.D. Ekowa, has averaged more than 61 points per game in its last five outings. With all-time rushing leader Gunn leading the ground game and All-American Zylstra leading the receiving corps, the MSU attack has looked nearly unstoppable.
Perhaps overshadowed by all the offensive fireworks has been the play of the defense. The defenders have allowed just 8.6 points per game all season and 7 or less in four of their last five games.
That’s not bad considering the defensive unit had to do some replenishing after last season.
“We lost four starters after last year and had to find the right guys to replace them,” Hoffner said. “The new starters have stepped in and done a great job. They’re meeting the expectations that (defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski) has set for them.”
Senior linebacker Zach Robertson, who leads the Mavericks in tackles, said the 2019 defense is similar to the strong units the team has had in recent years with one exception.
“This defense plays really fast and with a lot of confidence,” he said. “We’ve been able to play a lot of the younger guys the last few games, and that adds to our depth.”
The Mavericks (9-0) will play at Sioux Falls (7-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in what should be MSU’s final test of the regular season. They’ll close out the season on Nov. 16 at Upper Iowa (2-7).
Notes: Zylstra had a strong game Saturday despite playing just the first two quarters. He finished with nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown … Arnold touched the ball only once but he made the most of it, running 25 yards for a first-quarter touchdown … Brevin Kaiser may have thrust himself into the quarterback derby for next season as he played the entire second half, completing 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
