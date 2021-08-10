As members of the Minnesota State football team made the familiar walk from the locker room to the practice fields Monday afternoon, there was a different feel.
Everyone was wearing a smile, the unique smell of fresh-cut grass filled the air and the music was blaring.
For the first time since the 2019 national-championship game nearly 20 months ago, real football was finally back.
“It’s amazing. To be back with everybody ... to see everybody put on the helmets, put on the cleats, it’s been way too long,” MSU quarterback J.D. Ekowa said. “These guys are ready, and we’re excited to get this thing going.”
The Mavericks officially started fall camp Monday, and their season opener against Northern State is only 23 days away.
MSU coach Todd Hoffner said there are about 60 players returning to the program, but after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, he admitted he doesn’t know as much as he usually does about his teams in early August.
Hoffner was able to hold a limited number of sessions for returning players this summer, but Monday was the first time the whole group was together.
“We need to become a team,” Hoffner said. “We need to learn a lot about our guys who have never played before. We need to learn a lot about our transfers and how they fit in. We’ll definitely learn a lot about our understudies and what they bring to the table, too.”
Ekowa feels coming together off the field will be just as crucial as figuring out the depth chart after so much time away.
“This incoming week is important, it’s crucial ... we’re trying to build that camaraderie and maintain it,” he said. “We want to see each other as family, see each other as brothers.”
Many key players from the 2019 team have graduated or moved on.
Offensively, the departures include; Nate Gunn, Evan Heim, Shane Zylstra, Ryan Schlichte and Justin Arnold.
Defensively, Brayden Thomas, Alex Goettl, Jack Curtis, Cole Schroedermeier, Parrish Marrow, Zach Robertson and Cade Johnson are gone.
However, there are still plenty of key returners, with the offensive line seeming like an obvious strength.
Carter Dowdle, Boyd Draeger, Brandon Krantz, Hunter Toppel and Jared Gossen all played big roles in 2019, and should do a great job of protecting Ekowa, as well as opening up holes for a new group of running backs.
“The hogs, they do the dirty work,” linebacker Jack Leius said with a smile about the MSU offensive line. “(We) basically have everybody except Heim back, and that’s so big for the offense.”
National rankings haven’t come out yet, but it seems safe to say the Mavericks will be highly ranked. MSU was already picked as the top team in the NSIC coaches’ poll.
Ekowa doesn’t want to look too far ahead, and went back to a familiar phrase when talking about MSU’s season goals.
“It’s always to go 1-0,” Ekowa said with a smile. “It’s not just for games, it’s everyday. ... It’s always to win every single rep.”
