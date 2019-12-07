When Nate Gunn and Alex Goettl play football video games against each other, Gunn has tried using a receiver sweep and throwback, but it didn’t work.
“He had a pick 6 on it one time,” Gunn said with a big smile. “We were joking about that. He’s seen that play before.”
Goettl, a senior linebacker from Mankato West, stymied that real-life trick play with a 31-yard interception return in the third quarter, and Gunn rushed for three touchdowns as Minnesota State defeated Texas A&M Commerce 42-21 in the Super Region 4 championship game Saturday in front of 1,341 fans at Blakeslee Stadium.
It was a redemption of sorts for the Mavericks, who lost to Texas A&M Commerce in the 2017 region championship game, also at Blakeslee. It’s the second straight trip to the semifinals for Minnesota State, who lost to Ferris State last season at Blakeslee Stadium.
Minnesota State had an impressive opening drive, moving into a 20 mph wind. Gunn rushed for 60 of the 74 yards, scoring on a 4-yard run. Luke Williams’ PAT gave the Mavericks an early 7-0 lead.
Commerce was equally impressive on its first possession, throwing short passes, which turned into nice gains. The tying touchdown came on a 22-yard pass from Miklo Smalls to Kelan Smith.
“They had some really good athletes on offense,” Goettl said. “Give them credit; they had a good game plan. They came in and played fast.”
Commerce got a gift touchdown late in the first quarter. Minnesota State’s Parrish Marrow muffed a punt, which Commerce recovered in the end zone for a 14-7 lead.
Gunn’s second touchdown run came early in the second quarter, and J.D. Ekowa had a 7-yard touchdown run that put the Mavericks up 21-14 at halftime.
The Mavericks’ defense was on the field for most of the third quarter, but as the offense was struggling, Goettl added to the score. Commerce tried a reverse pass from a receiver, who threw all the way across the field. But Goettl saw it coming, stepped in front of the pass for the interception and ran in from 31 yards for his second career touchdown.
“I saw the running back leak out, and it seemed like something was a little fishy,” Goettl said. “Coach told us this week that they had a tendency to try some trick plays. Coaches made it a point of emphasis to read our keys. That’s what I did, and it paid off.”
Gunn added his third short touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Justin Taormina also had a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:36 to play. He had a 64-yard run in the drive. Gunn finished with 174 yards on 24 carries, a week after fumbling twice in the 35-7 playoff win over Colorado State-Pueblo.
“Last week was kind of an embarrassment,” Gunn said. “(Ball security) is something the coaches stress to all the ball-carriers.
“It can get frustrating when you run it two times and get 1 yard or 2 yards. But you know at the end of the day, you’re going to pop a long one.”
Commerce added a final touchdown with 34 seconds remaining.
Commerce had 410 yards of offense, but in the second half, the Mavericks’ defense had one 3-and-out, four stops on downs and the interception touchdown. Linebacker Zach Robertson had 10 tackles, with 1.5 sacks, and safeties Cole Schroedermeier and Cade Johnson each made eight tackles. Johnson also had an interception. Brayden Thomas had 4.0 tackles for loss.
The Mavericks passed only 11 times, with three completions, but the rushing attack gained 277 yards on 42 carries.
Minnesota State (12-0) will play at Slippery Rock (Pennsylvania) in the national semifinals on Saturday. It’s the Mavericks’ first road playoff game since the 2014 national championship game and the first game at an opponents’ stadium since playing at Ashland, Ohio, in 2008.
“One win, that’s all this is,” Gunn said. “Our goal was to go 1-0. We’ll come back Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll focus on going 1-0 again.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.