MANKATO — The Minnesota State football team has been picked to win another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship by the league’s coaches.
The Mavericks garnered 12 first-place votes and 168 points to top the preseason poll, with Minnesota Duluth following in second with 144 points.
Augustana claimed one first-place vote and 140 points for third place, followed by Sioux Falls and Winona State.
In 11 seasons in the Northern Sun, the Mavericks are 114-13 with seven conference championships. The Mavericks have won 35 straight Northern Sun games.
Minnesota State opens its 2021 season on Thursday, September 2, as it hosts the Northern State Wolves. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., at Blakeslee Stadium.
