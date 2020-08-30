J.D. Ekowa has already taken the Medical College Admission Test, but for the last three years, he’s had to share the quarterback duties at Minnesota State.
He was looking forward to his opportunity to be the lead quarterback on a team that could content for the national championship ... until the coronavirus happened.
“I loved playing with (former quarterback) Ryan (Schlichte), but if you’re a competitor, you always want that spot,” Ekowa said. “I’m going to have to figure out what to do.”
Minnesota State would have had 19 seniors on the football team, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to this season, leaving those players with a decision. They can graduate at the end of this semester as planned or hang around and play in the spring and next fall, maintaining this season of eligibility.
Already, offensive linemen Carter Dowdle and Kaden Lilienthal; defensive lineman Josh Kawlewski; safety Lukas Burrington; quarterback Brevin Kaiser; linebacker Brady Tuckner and receiver Parker Gloudemans have already decided to forgo their season and graduate.
The other 12 seniors will have to decide if they want to graduate after this semester, participate in a spring season that will be played without any championships or come back next season, when, in theory, the pandemic will be under control enough to have a normal season.
“It’s huge,” Ekowa said. “A lot of people look forward to that final year. As an athlete, you want to leave everything on the field and not have any regrets. That’s why it’s so important in our program to always play for the seniors.”
Ekowa will graduate in December with a degree in biomedical sciences, and he’s hoping to be accepted into a one of the 20 medical schools he’s already applied to.
If he gets accepted into a medical school that will delay his first year, he would likely come back to Minnesota State and take some graduate classes in order to remain eligible.
“Everything will have to fall into place to try to play my last year,” Ekowa said. “Hopefully, I can stay and play, but we’ll see what happens.”
Brayden Thomas, a defensive end that became one of the best in Division II in last season’s run to the national championship game, said he plans to graduate in December with a degree in business management with an emphasis in human resources, but he could take graduate classes and play football next season.
“Right now, there’s so much uncertainty,” Thomas said. “I don’t know what the next step is.”
Thomas could have a future in professional football, and he knows for that to happen, he likely has to enroll in graduate school and play football next fall. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound pass rusher made 57 tackles, including 11.5 sacks last season.
“I know I still have to prove myself,” he said. “It’s all about getting on film. It’s going to take me another year to do that.”
Safety Cole Schroedermeier had everything planned out so that he would have only three credits this fall, fully enjoying his final season of football.
But obviously, that has changed. He will graduate in December with a business management degree, and he’s been doing an internship in sales with Cambria this semester.
“The only way I can play is to get into a master’s program,” Schroedermeier said. “I’m really trying to step back and see if it’s time to join the working world or keep playing football.”
The players are trying to figure out if they want to compete in a possible spring season, which won’t feature any championship events, or wait until the fall. The NCAA isn’t taking away eligibility if players participate in a limited spring season.
“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation,” Schroedermeier said. “”It’s a little different for everybody.”
Coming off a season in which the Mavericks advanced to the national championship game, this pandemic has made it tough to stay motivated.
First, spring practice was cancelled and now, the season was postponed.
“I think I’m talking on behalf of most of the team, coming off a season like we had, that everyone was hungry to do it again,” Thomas said. “We were doing everything we could. Guys were lifting weights in garages, everyone was holding everyone accountable. It’s been a tough pill to swallow.”
If they don’t return, the players said there will be a void, confident they were good enough to win a national championship if they got one more chance.
“It really sucks,” Schroedermeier said. “Everyone was really confident. We lost some really good players, but we had a good core group coming back. We had a good thing going until everything was cancelled, and there was nothing anyone could do.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.