It’s been a fun few weeks for the Minnesota State football team, which has been running around the practice field, throwing the ball around and having fun being together.
Hopefully, the Mavericks will be able to have more “normal” practices next week, provided the team gets through COVID-19 testing this week, as the program tries to work its way through the pandemic.
“I believe we’ve been progressing toward normal practice,” Minnesota State senior cornerback Ty’Shonan Brooks said. “We want to play and have normal practice. That would be more beneficial and helps us to be a better football team.”
The Mavericks have been gradually ramping up practices, and last week’s workouts in helmets was another step forward. This week, the team will practice with pads but not full contact, pending the results of COVID-19 testing.
The hope is that the Mavericks will resume normal practices through Nov. 23, basically having a monthlong “spring practice” in November.
“It’s hard to practice blocking and tackling when you can’t have contact,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “Hitting the sled and running around is OK if you’re practicing pillow fighting, but we like to play physical football. COVID has restricted our ability to do that, but hopefully we’ll get a chance to do that next week.”
Since mid-summer, the Mavericks have been allowed to train, lift weights and do virtual meetings, with only eight hours of coaches’ contact per week. The Mavericks are now allowed 20 hours of week for weight training, meetings and practice, following various safety protocols.
“We’re excited about getting back out there,” said senior running back Justin Taormina, who has committed to staying at Minnesota State to play football in the fall. “With COVID, it feels like we’ve all been tied down so it’s nice to get out there for three hours (each day) and feel free and get our minds off of everything else and do what we love to do.”
It’s been tough, watching Division l college play a season, and high schools in many states have been able to conduct their seasons. But the Mavericks are keeping their eyes on the future, when Blakeslee Stadium will once again be their home on Saturday afternoons.
“It’s weird,” Taormina said. “I’m glad Division l is playing games, but it stinks on Saturdays that we can’t play. We’ll keep preparing so when it comes time for us to play games, we’ll take advantage of the opportunity.”
There are some seniors who have decided not to stay until the fall, creating holes in the roster, so the next three weeks will look like spring practice, where younger players and newcomers have a chance to establish themselves and show the coaches they belong in the two-deep.
“This time has been beneficial,” said Brooks, who will come back for another senior season in the fall. “There’s new guys on the team, and we’ve been using this time to get to know each other and get better. We’ll be ready by the time we play again.”
Hoffner said that there’s still no word on possible games this spring, awaiting guidance from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on format and schedule. There will be no championships decided in the spring, and it’s not certain if those games or statistics will count for anything. The games played will not count against any players’ eligibility
It could be August before the Mavericks play another game that counts.
“That’s so far down the road that I don’t think anybody wants to deal with it,” Hoffner said. “I think everyone is focused on the winter sports because they’ll start going first. I understand that, but it would be nice if we could have a plan.”
If there are games this spring, Brooks and Taormina both said they’re all in, relishing their final opportunity to play college football.
“If we get to play games (in the spring), that will help us develop,” Taormina said. “That’s our best chance to win a championship (in the fall).”
