MANKATO — The Minnesota State football team has been ranked No. 1 in the College Football America Yearbook Division II preseason Top-30.
Last season, the Mavericks finished 14-1 and advanced to the NCAA championship game for the second time in team history, losing 48-40 to West Florida, which was ranked second in the preseason poll.
Minnesota State set single-season records for points scored (712), rushing yards (4,246), rushing attempts (713), rushing touchdowns (59), total offense (7,766) and all-purpose yards (9,063).
The Mavericks are one of three Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams ranked in the top 30, joining Sioux Falls (23rd) and Augustana (29th).
The Mavericks open the season on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Minnesota Duluth.
