As the No. 2 selection in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll, you can take that as a sign of respect based on the quality of team or disrespect, given the team’s returning starters and a strong finish in 2022.
As the Minnesota State football team went through its first workout Monday evening at the Blakeslee Stadium practice fields, there wasn’t much talk about preseason polls.
“I couldn’t care less about polls,” senior linebacker Dakota Smith said. “We know the players and the program, and the rest is irrelevant. We’re going to compete to win every single game. That’s the culture we have here.”
After being picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll last year, the Mavericks finished 10-3, winning five straight games to end the regular season and claim a share of the NSIC championship. The Mavericks got revenge on Wayne State by winning a playoff game before losing to Colorado School of Mines in the regional semifinals.
“Hopefully, being No. 2 is a sign that we’ll be better this year,” coach Todd Hoffner said. “But it’s the last poll (of the season) that matters. We’re just trying to go 1-0 each week and win championships.”
The Mavericks received 125 points in Monday’s preseason poll, including five first-place votes, to finish behind Bemidji State, which had 131 points and four first-place votes.
Wayne State finished third, followed by Augustana and Minnesota Duluth. Wayne State and Augustana each received two first-place votes.
Winona State was sixth, with Northern State and Sioux Falls tied for seventh. Southwest Minnesota State was ninth, followed by Minnesota State Moorhead and Concordia-St. Paul. Mary and Minot State were tied for 12th.
“It doesn’t matter where we’re ranked,” senior offensive lineman Keeshawn Westley said. “I mean, they shouldn’t doubt us. They should have put us No. 1, but we’re going to treat every opponent the same way.”
The first practice had plenty of energy, from the five quarterbacks zipping passes around the field or the defensive players running around, trying to create some chaos.
“I thought it was a great first practice,” Hoffner said. “Everyone was flying around and making plays. It was just Day 1, but it kind of looked like football.”
The Mavericks open the season on Aug. 31 at Sioux Falls, which is coached by former Minnesota State defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski.
“To say I’m excited, that’s an understatement,” Smith said. “I think we have a good, solid team, on both sides. I think we have some new players who look amazing, and everyone has done the right things in the offseason. Now we have to play up to the standards of this program, which is to win championships.”
