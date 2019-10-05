MANKATO — There's something about Minnesota Duluth that brings out the best in Minnesota State football player Shane Zylstra.
For the second-time in as many games against the Bulldogs, Zylstra had a career day when the Mavericks trounced their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rivals 52-7 on homecoming Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
In what was supposed to be a close game between two undefeated teams, Minnesota State dominated on both sides of the ball. The Mavericks amassed 573 yards of total offense and recorded 26 first downs to UMD's 13.
Zylstra led the way, catching eight passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage total surpasses his previous best of 206 which he set two years ago at Minnesota Duluth.
"I don't know, it's just a big-time opponent," said Zylstra, when asked why he plays so well against the Bulldogs. "Our offensive line gave our quarterbacks time to throw and we were able to make some big plays."
Zylstra didn't waste any time asserting himself. On the first play from scrimmage, the defensive back guarding him slipped a little, enabling Zylstra to get behind him. Quarterback Ryan Schlichte hit him in stride about 20 yards down the field and Zylstra scampered untouched to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown. The entire play took 16 seconds.
The Mavericks went on to score on five of their first six possessions. Zylstra caught another 19-yard touchdown, Blake Ver Mulm hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass from JD Ekowa, Nate Gunn capped a 10-play, 42-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge and Ekowa slanted into the end zone around right end from the 6 to give MSU a 35-0 halftime lead.
Defensively, the Mavericks held UMD's vaunted offense, which had been averaging 40.5 points and 441 yards per game, to just two first downs and 35 yards of offense in the first quarter.
It wasn't much different by game's end as UMD finished with 81 yards rushing, lost two fumbles and threw an interception. Senior linebacker Zach Robertson led the Mavericks with seven tackles, including a sack.
"The intensity might go up a little bit (when you play a good team like UMD) but we aim to play with high intensity every game," Robertson said. "It's a rivalry game, so you always want to play well."
MSU head coach Todd Hoffner, who is usually reserved in his praise of the team, was feeling pretty good in the post-game press conference.
"We played well in all three phases of the game. Offense, defense, special teams, we did a nice job throughout.
"We got off to that phenomenal start and just kept going. UMD is a good team, but they got down right away and things just kind of snowballed on them."
Lost in the overpowering performance by the Mavericks was the record-setting effort of senior running back Nate Gunn. The prolific back became the team's all-time rushing leader on the second drive of the game, and now has 3,971 career yards with more than half a season yet to play.
In the second quarter, Gunn scored on a 1-yard run to become the school's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 41.
"Nate has a burning desire to win," Hoffner said. "He's just a work horse out there. Everybody who plays us knows he's going to get the ball but he just keeps going."
The win improves MSU to 5-0 while Duluth drops to 4-1. The Mavericks travel to Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game against Northern State.
In other NSIC games Saturday, Winona State edged MSU Moorhead 28-26, St. Cloud slipped past Concordia-St. Paul 18-15, Wayne State handled Minnesota Crookston 30-7, Sioux Falls shut out Mary 39-0, Bemidji State edged Augustana 21-20, Southwest Minnesota State defeated Minot 21-17 and Northern State defeated Upper Iowa 24-22.
Notes: Starting quarterback Schlichte finished 9 of 17 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Ekowa ended up 4 for 6 for 88 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown ... Sophomore running back Kaleb Sleezer scored his second career touchdown on a 45-yard run with 4:03 to play in the game ... Sophomore tight end Ver Mulm was carted off the field in the second half after taking a hit from UMD's Joe Kordus. The extent of the injury was not known.
