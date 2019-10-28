MANKATO — The Minnesota State football team was ranked No. 2 in the first Super Region 4 rankings, which were released Monday.
Tarleton State (6-0) is rated No. 1, despite playing only six games against Division II opponents.
The Mavericks (8-0) are second, followed by Colorado School of Mines (8-0), Colorado State-Pueblo (7-1), Angelo State (7-1), Texas A&M-Commerce (5-2) and Augustana (5-2).
Sioux Falls (6-2) and Winona State (6-2) are eight and ninth, respectively.
The top seven on Nov. 17 will advance to the NCAA playoffs for a game on Nov. 26. The No. 1 seed will receive a first-round bye.
