The Free Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the second straight game, the Minnesota State football team set a record for points.
A week after scoring 74 in a victory against Mary, the Mavericks defeated Minnesota Crookston 81-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday at the University of North Dakota’s Alerus Center.
“Everybody had an opportunity to play,” coach Todd Hoffner said. “The defense was outstanding, the offense was outstanding. It was nice to get our third- and fourth-string guys in there. There were a lot of positives.”
It was coach Hoffner’s 100th career victory.
“It’s a special milestone,” Hoffner said. “I appreciate all the players and the coaches who have put in the work. It takes more than one person to win.”
The Mavericks built the lead to 39-0 at halftime. Nate Gunn had three short touchdown runs, and Shane Zylstra caught two touchdown passes, one each from Ryan Schlichte and J.D. Ekowa. Schlichte also had a short touchdown run.
In the second half, Justin Taormina rushed for three touchdowns, and Kaleb Sleezer scored on a 50-yard run. Brevin Kaiser passed to Cullen Gahagen for a 35-yard score, and Chase Devitt scored his first collegiate touchdown.
The Mavericks rushed for 402 yards, with Sleezer gaining 135 and Devitt adding 112. Three quarterbacks combined for 276 yards passing. Zylstra had seven catches for 128 yards.
Cole Schroedermeier and Brayden Thomas each made seven tackles, while Thomas had four sacks. Spencer Hermus made an interception. Minnesota Crookston had only 148 yards of offense, with 109 yards rushing.
“(The lopsided score) was unfortunate, but hopefully, we’ll continue to get better,” Hoffner said.
Minnesota State (8-0) returns to Blakeslee Stadium for the final regular-season home game against Wayne State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.