SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota State football team moved into a first-place tie in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, defeating No. 19 Sioux Falls 38-24 Saturday.
The Mavericks are tied with Sioux Falls, Winona State and Wayne State.
After Sioux Falls scored on its first possession, the Mavericks answered with a 7-yard pass from Hayden Ekern to Nyles Williams to tie the game with 9:37 remaining in the first quarter.
The Mavericks went ahead on Shen Butler-Lawson's 19-yard run, and Damian Chowaniec's second PAT made it 14-0 later in the opening quarter.
Dakota Smith's interception return to the Sioux Falls' 1 set up, after a penalty, a 4-yard touchdown run by Ekern to make it 21-7 heading into the second quarter.
The Cougars scored early in the second quarter, but the Mavericks had another answer, rolling 13 plays to set up Ekern's 2-yard run.
The Mavericks recovered the ensuing kickoff, which turned into Chowaniec's 32-yard field goal and a 31-14 lead. Sioux Falls scored in the final seconds to make it 31-21 at halftime.
Sioux Falls (7-2) cut the deficit to 31-24 with a field goal late in the third quarter, but the Mavericks came back with a 38-yard pass from Ekern to Landon Strong to rebuilding the lead to 38-24 with 12 minutes to play.
Ekern finsihed with 197 yards and two touchdown passing, and he ran for two scores. Butler-Lawson had 104 yards and a touchdown rushing.
The Mavericks (7-2) finish the regular season with two home games, starting Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.