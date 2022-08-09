If there was a bitter taste in MSU football coach Todd Hoffner’s mouth after his team went 6-5 a year ago, it’s long gone.
These days he’s focusing on how his team can get better and return to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference juggernaut it has been for most of his 11-year tenure with the Mavericks.
“No, 6-5 is not where we want to be,” Hoffner said Monday after the team’s opening practice of the 2022 season. “We have to coach better, we have to play better, we just have to get back to doing all the little things that need to be done to be a quality football team.”
One of Hoffner’s top assignments for this fall is rebuilding the offensive line. Jack Roussel (Sr., 6-foot-2, 290 pounds) is the lone full-time starter returning on the line from last season. Marshall Foerner (So., 6-7, 295) started some games towards the end of last year and Jack Hansen (So., 6-3, 310) was used on a rotational basis for much of the season.
Roussel said he, like everyone else, is adjusting to the new faces playing alongside him.
“It’s a little weird because a lot of the guys who graduated I played with for three years,” he said. “But we have to move forward with these younger guys. We played a lot together in spring ball and we’re coming along. We just need to keep refining our technique.”
However the O-line shakes out, it will have three key returning skill players to block for. Quarterback Hayden Ekern is back after completing 69 of 114 passes for 932 yards and nine touchdowns. He threw three interceptions and also rushed for 262 yards and two more TDs.
Wide receiver Jalen Sample is also back. He had 64 catches for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Kaleb Sleezer is the other skill guy returning. He was limited to eight games due to injuries but rushed for 491 yards on 85 carries (5.8 ypc) for five touchdowns.
“Having those guys — Ekern, Sample, Sleezer — back will help us a lot,” Roussel said. “We know if we make the holes they’ll hit ‘em and if we block the rush, they’ll make the passes.”
MSU should be a little more experienced on the defensive side of the ball with five starters returning, including linebacker Trent Carpenter. The 6-3, 220-pound junior is the top returning tackler. In 11 games he had 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Senior defensive back Payton Conrad is also back. He was the team’s fourth best tackler a year ago with 24 solos and eight assists. He had one interception and five pass break-ups.
Defensive backs TaeVyn Grixby and Terrell Jennings are starters who have also returned to the defensive unit. Grixby had 28 tackles and one interception while Jennings had 19 tackles and four pass breakups.
“The defense looked good on the first day of practice,” Hoffner said. “They played with a lot of energy. It’s our job as coaches to harness that energy and turn them into good football players.”
The Mavericks continue fall practices through Aug. 21 with the exception of an off day on Aug. 14. MSU’s season-opener is Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at Bemidji State. The team’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. against Minnesota Duluth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.