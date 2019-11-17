MANKATO — The math seemed to favor Minnesota State, but for the last 24 hours, members of the Mavericks football program weren't sure how things would work out Sunday when the NCAA announced its field for the Division II football playoffs.
"We've been the (No. 2) seed the last few weeks so in the backs of our minds, we didn't know what the NCAA committee would do," senior receiver Shane Zylstra said. "It was tough. I think everybody was thinking about it."
The Mavericks (11-0), coming off their third consecutive undefeated regular season, were seeded No. 1 in Super Region 4 and will have a bye when the playoffs begin on Saturday. It's the third time that the Mavericks have been seeded No. 1 in the region.
"There's been a lot of anxiety," coach Todd Hoffner said. "We didn't know if we had to get ready to play in six days or in 13 days. It's an exciting time for Minnesota State and Mavericks football. It will be fun to see how it plays out."
It's the 12th time the Mavericks have advanced to the NCAA playoffs and seventh time in the last eight seasons, including the last three. The Mavericks are 11-11 in NCAA playoffs games, including 9-6 at Blakeslee Stadium. Last season, the Mavericks won the region championship before losing to Ferris State in the national semifinals at Blakeslee Stadium.
"It's about the little details," Zylstra said. "It's things that might get overlooked in an NSIC game. Field position, special teams ... they're huge because we're at one loss and go home."
The other No. 1 seeds are Valdosta State, Ferris State and Slippery Rock. Valdosta State defeated Ferris State in the national championship game last season.
The Mavericks will host the winner of Saturday's game between No. 4-seeded Colorado State-Pueblo and Augustana. In the other region bracket, No. 2 Tarleton State hosts Texas A&M Commerce and No. 3 Colorado School of Mines hosts Sioux Falls.
"Being a senior, I know my days as a Maverick are running out," linebacker Zach Robertson said. "If I'm going to spend these days somewhere, I'd rather they be at at Blakeslee.
"We have to be on top of our game. Everybody is going to bring their best when they come to Minnesota State."
The players gathered in the weight room about an hour before the seedings were announced. They huddled around each other and coaches, refreshing their Twitter accounts. The No. 1 seeds were announced early, setting off a pre-celebration.
"It was pretty cool," Zylstra said. "It's amazing that we're already past Week 11 of my senior year. The seniors were just talking about how fast it's gone. It's cliched when we heard seniors talk about how time flies, but this is a special group."
