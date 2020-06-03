The Minnesota State football team was supposed to begin the season on Sept. 5 with a home game against Northern State.
But because the NCAA has limited Division II football teams to only 10 games next season, the Mavericks will now open the season Sept. 12 at Minnesota Duluth.
“Right out of the gate, we’re going to have to be perfect,” Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner said. “Even though we have a large group of mature, experienced players, we also have guys who have not been in a high-stakes game like that. It’s going to be very challenging.”
Northern Sun officials voted Monday to adopt a new 10-game schedule for football to meet the NCAA mandate to shorten seasons as a cost-saving measure. Plans for a 14-game schedule for women’s soccer and a 20-game schedule for volleyball were also discussed, with the final sticking point being the report dates, and potential cost savings, for each fall sport.
For most Northern Sun sports, the schedule simply eliminates nonconference play. But with football, which plays only conference opponents, and women’s soccer, which would normally have 15 conference games, some decisions needed to be made.
In football, the season-opener was pushed back one week, while the game against Northern State will be played as the regular-season finale on Nov. 14, replacing a rivalry game against Winona State at Blakeslee Stadium.
“Not getting to play one of the premier teams in the conference is unfortunate for us, and for them,” Hoffner said. “We’ve been fortunate (to be undefeated in the last three regular seasons), but if we make a mistake, we don’t have that final game against a quality opponent like Winona. It could be a dire situation.”
The Mavericks’ home opener will be Sept. 19 against Bemidji State. The other home games are Oct. 3 against Concordia-St. Paul, Oct. 10 against Wayne State and Oct. 31 against Sioux Falls. The Oct. 24 game against Augustana was supposed to be at Blakeslee Stadium, but it was moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to ensure that all teams played five home games and five on the road.
“This was the best solution for competitive equity and the least-disruptive to the schedule,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. “You hate to sacrifice the opportunity to play Winona, and not play Augustana at home, but this is the only way to get five home games and five road games for everybody with little disruption.”
Hoffner said he’s concerned about how the new schedule might affect his team’s chances of making the NCAA tournament. One-loss teams usually qualify for the region playoffs, but two losses could knock out a team. Given one less game, each contest becomes more intensified.
“Even though we have a lot of veterans, we don’t know who’s been working out and training,” Hoffner said. “They haven’t been in the weight room at Minnesota State so there’s a lot of things we don’t control. We’ll have to play exceptionally well in the first game, as will Duluth, but playing in their stadium is an advantage for them. If we’re not fortunate to win that first game, we’ll have to be perfect the rest of the way.”
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team got down to 14 games by eliminating trips to Grand Valley State on Sept. 11 and Ferris State on Sept. 13 and a conference game at Minot State on Oct. 25. Each conference team will play seven home matches and seven on the road.
“We knew it was coming, given the financial struggles,” Mavericks coach Brian Bahl said. “This seems like a reasonable option. Hopefully, we’ll return to normal after this year.”
The women’s soccer team is scheduled to report to Minnesota State on Aug. 16, but that could change. There are home exhibitions scheduled against St. Thomas on Aug. 23 and Missouri Southern State on Aug. 27 and a scrimmage with Northwest Missouri State on Aug. 29 at Ames, Iowa, which are allowed by the NCAA, but Bahl said each of those will be evaluated later.
The field for conference tournaments for women’s soccer and volleyball will be reduced by 50%, meaning only four teams will qualify in each sport. Bahl said his team has never finished out of the top four in the conference.
“Our expectations are to win the league,” he said. “If that happens, it won’t matter.”
Men’s and women’s cross country teams are allowed to have six competitions this fall, with no changes to the postseason.
The Northern Sun will discuss the winter sports schedule in a meeting today, while the spring sports schedules will be the topic of of a meeting the following Wednesday. Buisman said that topics already discussed for fall sports, such as the reduction in the number of teams in the postseason tournament, may also apply for winter and spring sports.
Since men’s and women’s hockey compete at Division I, these schedule-reduction plans don’t apply. However, the women’s hockey team has already lost one series when Connecticut decided to save money by eliminating its trip to Mankato on Sept. 25-26.
