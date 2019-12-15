MANKATO -- Tickets for the NCAA Division II championship football game are now on sale.
Minnesota State (14-0) squares off against West Florida (12-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the McKinney (Texas) high school stadium.
Each participating school has access to 2,000 reserved and general admission tickets, with all tickets being located directly behind the team bench. The promo code for Minnesota State fans is “Home” and exclusive availability expires at noon Wednesday.
Ticket prices are set for $25 for reserved seats and $20 for general admission seats. To purchase tickets, find the link msumavericks.com/sports/football/schedule/
