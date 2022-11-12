MANKATO — Coming into Saturday's final game of the regular season, Winona State had the No. 1 defense in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, allowing just 16.2 points and 6.4 yards rushing per game.
By halftime, Minnesota State had 31 points and 194 yards rushing.
"I thought Hayden (Ekern) played exceptionally well, and Shen (Butler-Lawson) ran exceptionally well," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "But you can't do (those things) without the help of your teammates. I thought there were some really good decisions by our quarterback, and the line opened some holes to people to carry the ball. Our execution was really good."
The Mavericks captured shares of the Northern Sun and South Division championships with a 40-13 victory over Winona State on Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. Minnesota State has won five straight and went undefeated at home in the regular season.
"I think at 4-2, a lot of people counted us out," Hoffner said. "But I'm really proud of the fight in this team."
The Mavericks blitzed Winona State with three first-quarter touchdowns. On the first drive, Butler-Lawson ran 70 yards for the touchdown, and Damian Chowaniec kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
"That's one of my favorite plays," Butler-Lawson said. "I saw one (linebacker), and we blocked it right for a touchdown."
The next possession ended with a bullet 43-yard pass from Ekern to Nyles Williams along the sideline. After another three-and-out by the defense, Butler-Lawson broke a 31-yard run for a 21-0 lead with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter.
"I want the ball in my hands in big moments," Butler-Lawson said. "The coaches put me in position to be great."
Ekern hit Williams with a 9-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter, and the half ended on Chowaniec's 32-yard field goal into a brisk wind for a 31-0 lead.
The Mavericks had a turnover to start the third quarter, with Winona State scoring its first touchdown, but the offense came right back with a 60-yard, four-play drive, capped by a 27-yard pass from Ekern to D.J. Barber for a 38-7 lead.
"That was a really big deal," Hoffner said. "You never want to have a turnover, and the defense had to come on out a short field and Winona scored, which was unfortunate. The offense came back and scored and helped the defense. It's a fun way to say you're sorry, putting points up on the board."
After Winona scored another touchdown, the Mavericks got a safety when the Winona State punter kneeled to field a low snap in the end zone.
The Mavericks ended up with 492 yards of offense, with 259 yards rushing. Ekern was 14 of 19 for 231 yards, and Butler-Lawson had 159 yards on 22 carries.
The defense held Winona State to 274 yards, with 42 yards rushing. Defensive tackle Grant Nagel had a team-high seven tackles.
"Everybody is locked in and doing their jobs," Nagel said. "We're just taking it one play at a time."
The Mavericks (9-2) will host an NCAA playoff game on Saturday, with the opponent and time to be determined Sunday.
"We all love this field," Nagel said. "The grass is unbelievable, and we'd like to play here the rest of the playoffs. It'd be nice to keep it going."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.