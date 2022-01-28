Minnesota State men’s hockey player Ondrej Pavel hasn’t been filling up the scoresheet this season in terms of goals and assists.
That’s not his job.
As a heavy, lengthy fourth-line player, Pavel strives to impact the game in other ways, and that’s exactly what he’s been doing.
“I take a lot of pride in anything I can do to help the team win,” Pavel, a sophomore, said. “I don’t really think about (points) or look at the stats.”
It starts in the faceoff dot, a place where Pavel and MSU have dominated this season. The Mavericks lead Division I in the category at 58.4%, with second-place Quinnipiac well behind at 56.8%. No other teams in the country are currently over 55%.
Pavel, MSU’s fourth-line center, has been a big part of that. He’s 137-94 on faceoffs this season, good for 59.3%. It’s been a significant improvement after going 54-51 last season.
“If I’m going against the centers that make up the No. 1 team in faceoffs, it makes me better and it makes them better, too,” Pavel said.
Pavel ranks second among MSU forwards with 13 blocked shots, and associate head coach Todd Knott has used him as one of the team’s penalty killers all season.
“He takes pride in the things that aren’t that easy to do,” MSU head coach Mike Hastings said. “You don’t get a lot of benefit in the stat column ... other than if you’re peeling back some of the layers of the onion.
“You look at the hard things of the game that other players don’t like playing against, and you’ll see him succeeding in those avenues.”
Listed at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Pavel is MSU’s heaviest forward.
He embraced being one of the heavy guys as a freshman last season when he got his chances, but he only played in 11 games.
With the likes of Dallas Gerads, Jared Spooner and Walker Duehr now graduated, Pavel has been in the lineup for every game this season, in a role similar to the ones they played.
“I try to take inspiration from them,” Pavel said. “I saw how hard those guys worked, and I want to be as good as them one day. I don’t think I’m there yet, but I’m definitely trying to measure up to those guys.”
Pavel, a mechanical engineering major, also embraces a challenge in the classroom.
He knew a less demanding major would be easier to balance with a busy hockey schedule, but he’s always had a passion for science, and came to the United States from the Czech Republic for a reason.
“I wasn’t able to study and play hockey at the highest level back home,” Pavel said. “I ended up at the conclusion that I wanted to challenge myself, whether it’s on the ice or off the ice. I don’t believe that I should waste four years on a major that wouldn’t give me as good of a head start to life.”
Five things to know
The No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (23-5, 17-3 in CCHA) will host Arizona State (15-12) on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Injury updates: MSU forward Reggie Lutz hasn’t played since Dec. 30, but Hastings said he’s been skating with the team all week. Defenseman Tony Malinowski, who last played Jan. 8, hasn’t been able to skate with the team this week.
2. Hastings, Smith set for Beijing: Hastings and forward Nathan Smith, who will each represent Team USA at the Olympics, will be with the Mavericks for the ASU series, but will then be away from the team to prepare for the Beijing Games. Hastings and Smith have each said they will return to MSU by Feb. 23 at the latest, but they could be back earlier depending on how the team does. MSU plays at Bowling Green Feb. 4-5 and will host Bemidji State Feb. 18-19. The Mavericks aren’t scheduled to play the weekend of Feb. 11-12.
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a CCHA sweep of St. Thomas, including a 7-1 victory in the snow on Hockey Day Minnesota. MSU has now won 12 of its past 13 games, and currently sits at No. 2 in the PairWise rankings.
4. Scouting the Sun Devils: An independent, ASU has played a difficult schedule this season, including currently ranked (in USCHO.com poll) Quinnipiac (2), Denver (5), Cornell (8), UMass Lowell (14) and Northeastern (15). The Sun Devils swept Cornell, and also have wins over UMass Lowell and Northeastern. ASU also has a home sweep over St. Thomas and a home split against Bemidji State on its resume. The Sun Devils are tied for 21st in the PairWise rankings.
“Watching them on tape, and obviously seeing the scores and the results from the schedule that they’ve put together ... they’re doing things the right way,” Hastings said. “They’re about as aggressive, confident, physical, talented a team as we’re going to see. We’re going to have to play very well to have an opportunity to win a game on the weekend.”
5. Women set for Duluth: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team is coming off a WCHA sweep of St. Thomas and has now won three straight games. MSU currently ranks 17th in the PairWise rankings, and has a big opportunity to move up in a hurry with a grueling schedule in the coming weeks. The Mavericks will face Minnesota-Duluth, Ohio State and Wisconsin the next three weekends, respectively.
MSU plays Friday and Saturday at Duluth.
