Christian Fitzgerald had to make a tough decision: play his age-out season in junior hockey, or make the jump to college hockey with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
MSU recruits tend to play that extra year in juniors, but Fitzgerald felt he was ready to contribute at the collegiate level, despite having his 2021-2022 season at Tri-City end early due to a shoulder injury.
“The coaching staff was great with that. They kind of let me make the decision myself,” Fitzgerald said. “I really felt like, at that point, I was ready to play college hockey.
“They respected that and welcomed me with open arms.”
Turns out he was more than ready.
In a stretch where the Mavericks have struggled to generate five-on-five offense, Fitzgerald has played a lot of big minutes and scored some massive goals.
Fitzgerald is tied for seventh on MSU with 10 points (6-4—10), but he’s scored four goals in his last four games, including three in a road sweep at Bowling Green.
He’s recently found himself playing on MSU’s top line and power-play unit, and has shown the ability to play either wing or center. Fitzgerald ranks second among MSU forwards with 10 blocked shots, and is tied for third on the team at +3.
Earlier this week, he earned CCHA Rookie of the Month honors for December.
“Being able to play different positions I guess makes you a little more of an asset,” Fitzgerald said. “Being able to fill into different positions is kind of me doing whatever I can to help the team do the best on the ice.”
Fitzgerald doesn’t view himself as a goal scorer. However, he also wouldn’t describe himself as a pass-first player, though he admits that was more his instinct earlier in the season.
Not anymore.
The Mavericks need goals and Fitzgerald knows he’s in a great position to deliver them.
That’s what he’ll look to continue doing in the second half.
“What’s kind of helped me this second part of the first half is having more of a shot-first mentality,” Fitzgerald said. “Coming in, obviously, you’re a little nervous and don’t want to take the wrong shot. Just kind’ve getting comfortable with that and not being afraid to have that shot-first mentality.”
Five things to know
The No. 19 Mavericks (10-9-1, 7-6-1 in CCHA) will play at Northern Michigan (11-9, 7-5 in CCHA) in a Central Collegiate Hockey Association series on Friday (6:07 p.m.) and Saturday (5:07 p.m.).
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Dot dominance: MSU ranks first in Division I in the face-off circle at 59.5% (665-453), while the Wildcats rank third nationally at 55.9% (664-524). MSU, which also led the country in face-off percentage last season (57.9%), is well ahead of second-place Quinnipiac (56.2%) in the category so far this year.
2. The series with Northern: MSU has an all-time record of 23-8-3 against the Wildcats, with the series dating back to 2013-14. The Mavericks are 9-4-3 at Northern Michigan. The two teams split earlier this season at Mankato, with MSU losing Game 1 of the series 3-2 in overtime. The Mavericks answered with a 4-1 victory in Game 2.
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks, who haven’t played the last two weekends, were swept at home by Bemidji State their last time out, losing 4-3 and 4-1. After a 7-3 start to the season, it was a choppy finish to the first half for MSU, which is 3-6-1 over its last five series. The Mavericks are currently on a four-game home losing streak and are 24th in the PairWise rankings. On the season, MSU is tied for 26th nationally in scoring at 3.00 goals per game, and is tied for 13th in goals allowed at 2.40.
4. Scouting the Wildcats: Northern has a nonconference sweep at Colgate on its resume, as well as home splits with both Alaska and Alaska-Anchorage. The Wildcats were swept at home by Notre Dame, losing 3-1 and 5-4. Preseason All-CCHA pick AJ Vanderbeck (11-13—24) leads Northern in points and ranks second in the CCHA. Andre Ghantous (4-16—20) ranks second on the Wildcats in points and leads the CCHA in assists. Northern is second in the CCHA with 3.10 goals per game.
5. Women at Lindenwood: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (9-11, 5-11 in WCHA) will open the second half of the season with a nonconference series at Lindenwood Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.). Prior to the break, MSU swept Long Island University on the road, winning 8-1 and 5-1. In the 8-1 victory, MSU forward Kelsey King scored four goals, tying her own single-game program record from Oct. 8, 2021 against Lindenwood. King, who scored five goals on the weekend, earned WCHA Forward of the Week honors for her performance.
