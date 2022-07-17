The Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s goal each year is to make a deep postseason run.
MSU enters the 2022-23 season with a roster full of returners who’ve already done that a time or two, which will certainly help in that pursuit.
Many of the team’s newcomers have also had those experiences, with several coming off championships or playoff runs in their juniors season.
“You get excited about that (success),” MSU associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Knott said. “They don’t have to do it on their own as young guys, we’ve got a great support cast. We’re just really excited about their futures.”
Forwards Adam Eisele and Luc Wilson were each part of Penticton’s team that won the Fred Page Cup in the British Columbia Hockey League.
Defenseman Mason Wheeler and forward Christian Fitzgerald each won the United States Hockey League’s Anderson Cup with Tri-City, which goes to the league’s regular-season champions.
Wilson, a wing, was the leading scorer in the BCHL playoffs with 27 points in 17 games. He considered forgoing his final year in juniors to join MSU last season, but is happy he stayed.
“During COVID, we didn’t have the opportunity to play for a championship,” Wilson said. “To be in my final season and win a championship, it was a storybook ending for me. I was able to do it in front of my family.”
Goaltender Alex Tracy helped carry Sioux City to the United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup postseason title.
Tracy was dominant throughout the playoffs, going 8-2 with a .937 save percentage and three shutouts. He earned USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year Award, which is given to a junior hockey goalie for their efforts each season.
At the USA Hockey award ceremony, he got to share the stage with outgoing MSU goalie Dryden McKay, who won the organization’s Jim Johannson College Player of the Year award.
Tracy and McKay are each from the Chicago area and first met at a camp several years ago. Tracy also stayed with McKay when he visited MSU.
“Just being able to pick his brain a bit was super beneficial,” Tracy said. “We’re about the same height, too. I feel like he’s kind of got that same message about being a little too small at points.
“He’s definitely given me some inspiration and some motivation to be the best that I can be.”
The Mavericks are well into their annual organized summer workouts, which are as much about off-ice bonding as hockey.
Freshmen benefit from the period the most, as they get a chance to know their new teammates, while also learning more about the program’s culture.
Wilson and Tracy each know their success at the junior level guarantees them nothing. Wilson is joining a team with 13 returning forwards, while Tracy has two returning goaltenders in the class above him.
The plan is to embrace that healthy competition in pursuit of more postseason success at the next level.
“Throughout my career up to this point, I’ve been in goalie battles and competitions every single year,” Tracy said. “It’s not only beneficial for the goalies themselves, pushing themselves to be the best they can be, it’s also beneficial for the team.”
Added Wilson: “Nothing’s going to be given, you’re going to have to earn it. … I believe if you put the work in, you’ll get your opportunity.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.