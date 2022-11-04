Coming into the season, it was clear Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings was going to have to rely on some young players to take significant roles.
There also wasn’t going to be anywhere soft to land, as MSU had a tough nonconference schedule early in the season.
Through eight games, many of the freshmen and young players have already had some strong performances.
“Anytime you get freshmen contributing, it’s huge for the team,” MSU senior Cade Borchardt said. “All the guys that have come in this year, they’re definitely making an impact. Even the guys who aren’t playing — they’re right there, and they’ve been practicing well.”
It hasn’t always been consistent. There’s a learning curve in college hockey, and mistakes are going to happen as players adjust.
However, there have been some impressive flashes of what might be possible in the future.
Several younger players turned in their best games of the season last weekend in a sweep of Bowling Green.
Freshman defensemen Campbell Cichosz and Mason Wheeler, along with sophomore Steven Bellini, each played significant minutes against the Falcons, something that’s been happening throughout the first month with Bennett Zmolek out.
Wheeler played a lot on the penalty kill, and Bellini got time on the power play.
“You cannot substitute experience,” Hastings said after last Friday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Falcons. “To go out and play like that in a game where the ice isn’t easy to get to … I liked those three guys’ games. We just need them to set that bar and leave it there.”
Some of MSU’s young forwards were also good.
On Friday, sophomore Tanner Edwards scored a goal in only his eighth career game.
Freshman Adam Eisele, who didn’t play in Friday’s game, scored a big insurance goal in the third period of Game 2 against the Falcons. It was Eisele’s first career goal.
Luc Wilson also didn’t play in Friday’s game, but he stepped up in a big way Saturday, playing on a line with Brendan Furry and Zach Krajnik. Wilson didn’t record any points, but his line provided MSU with a big spark in the second period, and the talent he showed during his standout career in junior hockey was on full display.
“It wouldn’t shock me if he was waiting for me out here saying, ‘why didn’t you give me some more ice,’” Hastings said of Wilson with a laugh after Saturday’s win. “I thought he played with confidence. That for a young guy, you can’t go to Walgreens and pick that bottle up. They’ve got to go through it …
“You see Wilson and you see Eisele really showed, hopefully, just a little flash of what they’ll be for us down the road.”
Five things to know
The No. 6 Mavericks (5-3, 2-0 in CCHA) have a home-and-home CCHA series against St. Thomas (2-6, 1-1 in CCHA) this weekend. Friday’s game will be at 7:07 p.m. in St. Paul, while Saturday’s game is at 6:07 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Praise for Pavel: MSU center Ondrej Pavel scored his first goal of the season Friday against Bowling Green, but it certainly hasn’t been a slow start. He’s been a key member of MSU’s penalty kill and has also been dominant in the face-off dot at 60.5%. Pavel is tied for second on the team at +3.
“When you ask your athletes to control the controllables. It’s diet, it’s training, it’s effort, it’s attitude — preparation,” Hastings said. “He’s about as prepared as anybody that we’re going to have on a daily basis for going out and getting better during practice.”
2. Improving Tommies: The Mavericks played the Tommies six times in their first season in Division I last season, all MSU victories. However, the CCHA quarterfinal series in March was much more competitive than the previous two matchups, with MSU edging St. Thomas 3-2 in Game 1, before winning 8-2 the second night.
“By the end of the year, I think that playoff series was real tight,” MSU forward David Silye said. “I think they added some more skill. They got a lot of fresh faces.”
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks took five of a possible six CCHA points last weekend in their sweep of the Falcons. Jake Livingstone was named the CCHA’s Defenseman of the Week and Defenseman of the Month earlier this week. Livingstone ranks second on MSU with seven points (2-5—7). MSU is tied for 26th in Division I in scoring at 3.0 goals per game, and is tied for 14th in goals allowed at 2.25.
4. Scouting the Tommies: St. Thomas is led by forwards Lucas Wahlin (3-5—8) and Ryan O’Neill (2-6—8). The Tommies are coming off a CCHA split with Ferris State, losing 3-2 in overtime and winning 5-2. They also have a nonconference split with Alaska on their resume, and were swept by both Penn State and St. Cloud State.
5. Women host Sacred Heart: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (3-7, 3-7 in WCHA) will host Sacred Heart in a nonconference series Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks are coming off a split with Bemidji State, losing 2-1 and winning 3-0. MSU forward Taylor Otremba earned WCHA Rookie of the Week honors, finishing with a goal and two assists in the series.
