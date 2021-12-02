Keenan Rancier had a pretty good idea about his role as a freshman with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
It wasn’t going to involve much playing time. Senior Dryden McKay was the starter, and he wasn’t going to give up the net much, if ever.
Rancier’s task: be ready at a moment’s notice.
“If something does happen ... I’ve got to be ready to do my job,” Rancier said.
When McKay missed last Friday’s game, Rancier was ready.
In his first college game, he made nine saves, including a pair of fantastic glove stops in the third period that kept it close. The Mavericks eventually fell 1-0, but Rancier did his part.
“He’s doing everything that he can to make sure that he’s prepared, and he was,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “That game could’ve got out of hand. I know we still didn’t find a way to get one, but we only had to get one to tie it, and it’s because Keenan Rancier was prepared for that opportunity.”
Rancier hasn’t had many opportunities handed to him.
He played for five juniors teams over the last three seasons, and MSU was the only Division l school to offer him a scholarship, which didn’t come until last spring.
MSU associate head coach Todd Knott got a call from a juniors contact that put him onto Rancier and things moved quickly from there.
Knott appreciated Rancier’s honesty about some of the struggles he had early in his juniors career, and got great reviews on him from a character standpoint.
There was also a clear willingness to put in the work.
“I’ll go to the first Zoom I had with the kid. ... He was just so amazed that he could come to the rink at any time, whether it’s academically, using our therapeutic tubs, anything that he needed to do to get better, that was at his hands,” Knott said. “It truly meant that much to him.”
Hastings noted that Rancier is almost always one of the first players to arrive at morning workouts, which doesn’t come as a surprise given that Knott heard the same thing from his juniors contact.
Earlier this week one evening, Hastings saw the light on in the weight room after a team function at the rink. It was Rancier getting in an extra lifting session.
“He prepares every day as if he’s going to start,” Hastings said. “He pushes Dryden McKay and Andrew Miller in practice every single day. I just see a professional preparation in what he does.”
With McKay back healthy, Rancier returned to the bench Saturday night, and he knows that’s where he’s likely to stay — short-term.
But he’s had to wait before, and he’s willing to do it again.
“If I spend the time working and having quality reps, good things will happen,” Rancier said. “They may not happen right away, it may take a couple years. My scholarship took a couple years, I had a rough juniors path. ...
“Every day, as long as you try to get a little bit better, it’ll help in the long run.”
Five things to know
The No. 2 or 3 Mavericks (12-4, 8-2 in CCHA) host Michigan Tech (8-5, 5-3) on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Getting healthy: The Mavericks appear to be in much better shape this week, after dealing with a flu bug that caused several players to miss games in the team’s series against Lake Superior State.
“Everybody that’s on our roster was skating today ... no restrictions,” Hastings said after practice Wednesday. “It was a very productive day. We’ve got everybody available for the weekend. Hopefully it can stay that way through Friday.”
2. PK improving: Hastings pointed to the penalty kill as something that needed to improve after the unit went 3 for 7 against Bowling Green on Nov. 12-13. The Mavericks are 17 for 17 on the kill over their last four games since the series with the Falcons.
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks were able to salvage a split in their series with Lake State, delivering a dominant 3-0 win in Game 2. MSU only surrendered five shots on goal in the victory and only 15 on the entire weekend. The Mavericks have won six of their past seven games.
4. Scouting the Huskies: Michigan Tech has been tough on opponents, with all five losses coming by one goal. They’ve got road wins at Wisconsin, Clarkson and Bemidji State on their resume. Three seniors — Brian Halonen (8-11—19), Trenton Bliss (6-5—11) and Colin Swoyer (2-8—10) — lead an experienced Huskies team in points. Tech ranks fifth in Division l at 90.2% on the penalty kill.
Hastings revealed that he picked the Huskies to win the CCHA in the league’s preseason poll.
5. Women host St. Thomas: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (5-9, 1-9 in WCHA) returns from a bye week to host St. Thomas at the Event Center. The Mavericks were swept at Ohio State their last time out, but each of their three regular goaltenders were unavailable, forcing MSU tennis player Avery Stilwell into emergency duty. MSU coach John Harrington said starting goaltender Calla Frank has been cleared to return this weekend, and that Stilwell will be the backup.
The Mavericks play at 3:01 p.m. Friday and 2:01 p.m. Saturday.
