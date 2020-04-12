Simply put, it wasn’t a good winter for Mike Rivers.
The 2008 Minnesota State graduate’s father, Scott, was diagnosed with lung cancer in November, and January brought news that the cancer had spread.
“I’ve got to be honest, I was in a bad place,” Rivers said. “As I tell people, ‘I needed a win.’ A lot of things were going bad, so I wanted to do something nice to kind of feel good about.”
That opportunity came when Rivers noticed former Minnesota Twins farmhand Todd Van Steensel tweeting about the harsh realities of life as a minor league baseball player.
Rivers decided to reach out and asked Van Steensel if he could do anything to help. Van Steensel said that a Chipotle gift card could go a long way, and with that $25 gift card, “Adopt a Minor Leaguer” was born.
“When someone, especially a stranger, wants to donate to you and help you ... it does wonders for your mental well being,” Van Steensel said. “Knowing that they want to help you continue to live your dream, that small impact makes a huge difference.”
Scott Rivers is originally from Mankato, but the family moved around a lot, as he was in the military. Mike was briefly a student at Mankato East and also spent a significant amount of time with his grandparents, who lived in Mankato. Mike now resides in Eagan with his wife and two children.
Other than being a Twins fan, he had no involvement with professional baseball prior to “Adopt a Minor Leaguer.” That has changed quickly, as the organization’s Twitter page had reached nearly 4,000 followers before it was shut down on a technicality two weeks ago.
While that has slowed his progress a little, the blueprint has remained the same.
Rivers simply looks for players who need help, and then attempts to pair them with someone who’s willing to sponsor for the length of the minor league season. A sponsorship usually ends up being a contribution of $100-$150 a month in food, supplies, gift cards or cash.
In just the last few months, Rivers said the program has already sponsored 378 minor league players, and that number continues to grow daily. Besides the sponsorships, the organization has also raised money through various partnerships and projects to support players.
“Those big signing bonuses get all the press, but (a lot) of these guys are struggling,” sponsor Maggie Lofboom said. “They’re working hard, and they’re scraping together life.”
Minor league salaries currently range from $290 to $500 a week, but that will go up to $400 to $700 a week in 2021. However, minor league players are not paid in the offseason or during spring training, despite putting in significant time to prepare for the actual season during those times.
Van Steensel also pointed to affordable housing as a major issue players face being in a profession that pays so little.
“If you’re lucky enough to be with a team that provides host families, you’ve hit the jackpot,” Van Steensel said. “But for the most part, when you report to your affiliate, you’re given two days in the hotel ... then you’re on your own to find housing.”
“When you sign, you think it’s big cities, thousands of fans and luxury living,” he said. “Instead it’s the middle of nowhere, empty stadiums and five people in a two-bedroom apartment.”
Van Steensel, a pitcher from Australia, was a member of the Twins organization in 2011, and then from 2014 to 2018. He made it as high as Class AA Chattanooga in 2018 and played independent ball for the St. Paul Saints in 2019.
As things currently stand, Van Steensel is signed to play independent ball again this season for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. That league is scheduled to begin play May 19, but Van Steensel isn’t sure if he’ll be able to get to the United States from Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I throw a ball at the wall in my backyard and play catch with my brother at home every once in awhile,” Van Steensel said. “I’m just working out a lot at home and trying to stay in shape best I can.”
For Lofboom, who grew up north of the Twin Cities, the urge to help minor league players goes well beyond her Twins fandom.
She works as a landscaper and an opera singer, both seasonal jobs that aren’t salaried.
“Knowing that these guys are working in a field that’s far from secure and it’s only part of the year ... I know what that’s like,” Lofboom said. “I also connect with it on an audition level. Spring training feels like a really long stressful audition.”
Long-term, Rivers plans to keep “Adopt a Minor Leaguer” going, and is in the process of making it a non-profit.
However, short-term, times are harder for everyone, including minor leaguers because of COVID-19.
Van Steensel said he has spoken to players who have gotten a $400-per-week stipend, which lines up with various reports on the topic. However, Rivers and Van Steensel have each spoken to players who haven’t gotten that.
Players are still under contract, so they are unable to file for unemployment unless they are released.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, which makes our program much more needed right now,” Rivers said. “We can’t take care of everything, but we can definitely throw you a lifeline.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.