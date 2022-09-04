The inner workings of four-wall handball are likely a mystery to the overwhelming majority of people in southern Minnesota.
You may have seen team handball in the summer Olympics at some point, or even know it’s a bit like singles or doubles racquetball without the racquets, but that’s probably about it.
“When students sign up for the intro to handball course, probably two-thirds of them think that it’s going to be team handball,” Minnesota State handball coach Mike Wells said with a laugh. “Most people don’t know about four-wall handball.”
However, for three accomplished young handballers from Europe — two from Ireland and one from Northern Ireland — it turns out MSU is the perfect place to develop in the sport.
Mark Doyle, Shane Dunne and Clodagh Munroe have each made the long move to join MSU’s nationally renowned club.
“We have some great handballers here. Some of the best in the country,” Dunne said. “It’s quite competitive, which is what we want. It’s a great learning environment.”
The pipeline that brought Doyle, Dunne and Munroe to MSU was created when Wells traveled to Ireland in 2017.
Four-wall handball is much more popular there than it is in the United States, but it’s still a niche sport. Wells met different people in the country’s relatively small handball world, which led to the recruitment of Ciana Ni Churraoin out of Ireland, who played at MSU in 2019 and 2020.
Her positive experience helped develop MSU’s reputation.
Wells met Dunne, a graduate student, at the 2020 collegiate championships in Texas while Dunne was still an undergrad, competing for an Irish university. Dunne ended up winning the individual championship that year, and developed a relationship with Wells.
Doyle, a freshman with 10 Irish junior national championships, first met Wells at a tournament in Minneapolis in 2018. Wells reached out again last year when he heard Doyle had interest in coming to the U.S. for college.
Doyle then told Wells that Munroe, who also has 10 Irish junior national titles, was interested in MSU. Munroe is also a freshman.
Wells, who started MSU’s club in 2008, expects more Irish recruits to join the program next year.
“It’s done things I never even thought would happen,” Wells said. “Having students from Ireland and Canada choose us … we have as good of a program as anyone else in the U.S.”
The recent results back it up, and it’s a big reason why each of the three made the decision to come.
MSU’s men’s and women’s teams won the combined national championship in 2022, and the men’s team also won the championship. The women’s team finished second.
Wells said it was the first time in 30 years that one of the two traditional powers — Missouri State and Lake Forest College — hasn’t won the combined title.
“There’s plenty of good players on the team, and that was definitely a draw in my decision to come here,” Doyle said. “You can do all the training on your own that you want, but if you’re not getting good practice games and high-intensity games, it’s not going to work for you.”
Doyle, Dunne and Munroe each have future individual goals in handball.
Dunne is pursuing a master’s degree in exercise physiology, and hopes to reclaim the individual title he won in 2020. He lost in the semifinals last season.
Munroe is working hard on improving with her left hand, something she feels is the biggest weakness in her game. She hopes to play professionally some day.
Doyle, who comes from a long line of skilled handballers, is also hoping to play professionally, and said he plans to play some pro tournaments during his time at MSU. Handball isn’t an NCAA sport, so players can keep any winnings. His ultimate goal is to eventually win a senior All-Ireland title.
When it comes to team goals, they’re all on the same page.
The Mavericks are hoping for another big showing at the 2023 national championships at Tucson, Arizona, in February.
“The hope this year is to win another national title,” Munroe said. “If we put the training in, the team’s good enough to do it.”
