MANKATO — Junior goaltender Dryden McKay was named the MVP as the Minnesota State men's hockey team announced its team awards for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
McKay was the WCHA's Player of the Year and has been the WCHA Goaltender of the Year the last two seasons. He's also the three-time defending WCHA Goaltending Champion.
In his career, he's 75-15-4 with a 1.53 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 97 games. Last season, McKay was a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist, as well as a Richter Award finalist.
Riese Zmolek, a senior defenseman and captain, received the Unsung Player Award. An All-WCHA third-team selection, Zmolek led MSU with 45 blocked shots last season. In 135 games at MSU, Zmolek tallied 40 points and was a plus-53. He agreed to a two-way deal with the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild this week.
Junior winger Cade Borchardt got the Most Improved Player Award. He finished third on the team with 24 points and was heavily leaned on in the NCAA Tournament run, including scoring a key goal in the first-round win over Quinnipiac.
For a second straight season, senior Jared Spooner won the Hardest Worker Award & Don Brose Leadership Award. Spooner, an alternate captain last season, tallied 72 points in 135 career games.
Senior forward Reggie Lutz won the Three-Star of the Year Award. Lutz, a four-time letterwinner, tied for the team lead with 10 goals last season, while also leading the team with 93 shots on goal. Lutz is a three-time WCHA All-Academic honoree, and will return to MSU for a fifth season in 2021-22.
