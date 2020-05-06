MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team will play 17 home games next season, but the first six games will be on the road.
Minnesota State opens the regular season with the Ice Breaker Tournament, hosted by Minnesota Duluth, before playing a series at St. Cloud State and at Alaska. The first home games are Oct. 30-31 against Minnesota Duluth.
Other home opponents are Northern Michigan (Nov. 6-7), Lake Superior State (Nov. 20-21), Bowling Green (Dec. 4-5), Alaska (Jan. 1-2), Ferris State (Jan. 22-23), Michigan Tech (Jan. 29-30) and Bemidji State (Feb. 26-27).
The Mavericks were 31-5-2 last season, winning more games than any team in the country, and won their third straight WCHA regular-season title.
The Mavericks were 17-2-1 in home games last season, averaging 4,423 fans per game.
Mankato is also slated to host Hockey Day Minnesota at Blakeslee Stadium. The date and opponent have not been announced and depend on the National Hockey League schedule being finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.