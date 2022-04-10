MANKATO — Minnesota State will celebrate it's men's hockey season Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The doors open at 5 p.m., with a program from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, and fans can enter the building at the main lobby doors. All seating will be in the arena on the team bench side.
The celebration will feature introduction of this year’s team, along with comments from city dignitaries, university staff, players and head coach Mike Hastings.
Minnesota State finished the season at 38-6, winning the Central Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and postseason championships and the NCAA Albany Regional title, ending up with the program's first national-championship appearance in the Division I era.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.