MANKATO — Minnesota State's community celebration of the men's hockey season was cancelled Monday and will not be rescheduled.
Minnesota State officials said that after conferring with the city of Mankato, the event at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, which was open to a limited number of fans and going to feature comments from coach Mike Hastings, was cancelled because of potential protests downtown Monday night.
"I realize this may be disappointing news for some of our fans, but this is absolutely the right thing to do at this time," athletic director Kevin Buisman said in a statement. "We appreciate the public support of Maverick hockey and everyone's understanding of the circumstances surrounding the decision to cancel."
The Mavericks finished the season at 22-5-1, winning their first NCAA Tournament game and advancing to the Frozen Four, losing 5-4 to St. Cloud State in the semifinals.
