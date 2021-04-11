MANKATO — Fans will have an opportunity to celebrate with the Minnesota State men's hockey team on Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The event, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Hall, will feature comments from university staff and men's hockey coach Mike Hastings. Fans will get an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session with the Mavericks.
A limited number of tickets are available; fans must register at msumavericks.com/welcomehome.
The event will be live streamed at msumavericks.com/welcomehome. Because of COVID protocols, there will be no interaction with players or post-event autograph session.
Minnesota State, which finished 22-5-1, won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship and earned wins over Quinnipiac and Minnesota at the NCAA Western Regional. The Mavericks made their first Frozen Four appearance.
