BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota State men's hockey team has postponed Monday's nonconference game against Bemidji State because of positive COVID-19 tests within the team personnel.
According to Minnesota State officials, tests guided by NCAA Sports Science Institute, Minnesota Department of Health and Western Collegiate Hockey Association Return to Competition protocols that were administered prior to Sunday's game between Minnesota State and Bemidji State produced no positive results. The Mavericks won Sunday's game 5-0.
Monday's game is postponed indefinitely and immediate future competition involving the men's hockey team is pending the outcome of full contact tracing.
Any adjustments to the schedule will be made at a later time.
This story will be updated.
