MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team's first trip to the Frozen Four will begin on April 8.
The Mavericks (22-4-1) will face St. Cloud State (19-10) in the national semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.
Defending champion Minnesota Duluth (15-10-2) will face Massachusetts (18-5-4) at 8 p.m. in Thursday's other semifinal. The winners play for the championship on Saturday at 6 p.m.
For only the second time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 16 teams in 2003, none of the No. 1 seeds made it to the Frozen Four. It's also the second time that three teams from the same state made it to the final four.
Minnesota State, St. Cloud State and Massachusetts were each seeded second in their regions, while Minnesota Duluth was seeded third. Minnesota State is the highest-ranked team remaining from the final USCHO.com poll. The Mavericks are No. 5, with Massachusetts at No. 6, St. Cloud State at No. 7 and Minnesota Duluth at No. 9.
Minnesota State advanced to the Frozen Four with a 4-3 overtime victory against Quinnipiac and 4-0 victory over Minnesota at the West Regional at Loveland, Colorado, last weekend.
PPG Paints Arena is the home of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, with a capacity of 18,375 fans. The NCAA allows 25% capacity for fans but no details on attendance were available.
Each team is allotted 300 tickets. Additional tickets may be available through the men's hockey Frozen Four page at www.ncaa.com.
The Mavericks' semifinal game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
