DULUTH -- The Minnesota State men's hockey team's season-opening tournament at Duluth has been postponed until 2021.
Minnesota Duluth officials announced Tuesday that The Ice Breaker Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 9-10, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mavericks were scheduled to play Providence in one semifinal on Oct. 9, then take on Minnesota or Minnesota Duluth, depending on the outcome of that semifinal game, on Oct. 10.
The tentative dates for the 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament are Oct. 15-16. Minnesota State and Providence have confirmed that they will play in the 2021 event, while Minnesota will not be participating.
Minnesota State will now open the season Oct. 16-17 with a nonconference series at St. Cloud State.
