Following a pair of wins over a highly ranked opponents, Minnesota State has moved up to No. 2 in the USCHO NCAA Division I men’s hockey poll, which was announced Monday.
The Mavericks, who were ranked fifth the two previous weeks, downed Minnesota Duluth twice at home last weekend. The Bulldogs were rated fourth going in the games with the Mavericks.
Minnesota State earned 14 first-place votes in this week’s USCHO balloting, trailing Minnesota, which received 31 first-place votes.
Minnesota State (3-1-0, 0-0-0 in CCHA) faces No. 8 St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at St. Cloud.
