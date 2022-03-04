It wasn’t pretty. Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said it didn’t have to be.
“We found a way to win a hockey game,” he said. “I liked the way the guys stayed with it.”
Minnesota State didn’t take its first lead until late in the game, and Lucas Sowder’s goal with 5 minutes to play lifted Minnesota State to a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas in the opening game of a best-of-three CCHA tournament series Friday in front of 3,351 fans at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It’s the first time the Mavericks, who have won 12 straight games, had allowed more than one goal in a game since a 5-3 victory over Arizona State on Jan. 29. But the more important stat is that the Mavericks scored three.
“When you get in the playoffs, anything can happen,” Hastings said. “Tonight, (St. Thomas) pushed us. I don’t expect anything different tomorrow.”
The Tommies took advantage of an early Minnesota State penalty, scoring on the power play at 3:49.
The Mavericks had 11 shots on goal but many other good scoring chances. Nathan Smith had two point-blank chances midway through the period, and the Mavericks dominated possession in the second half of the first with the help of a power play.
“It wasn’t our best performance,” junior Sam Morton said. “It’s a clean slate in the playoffs and everyone is 0-0. We just needed to stay focused and stick to our identity. Usually thigs work out when you do that.”
It took slightly more than 3 minutes into the second period for the Mavericks to tie the game. Morton skated out from behind the St. Thomas net and took the pass, spinning around and beating goaltender Peter Thome. Ryan Sandelin and Brendan Furry got the assists.
However, the Tommies struck again on the power play late in the period. With a 5-on-3 advantage, and one of the Minnesota State penalty killers playing without a stick, the Tommies cashed in on a sharp-angle deflection from Luke Manning at 18:09.
The Mavericks needed something good to happen early in the third period, and a St. Thomas penalty provided the spark. Just five seconds into the power play, Morton scored again, cleaning up the rebound from close range. Andy Carroll and Jake Livingstone assisted on the tying goal.
“Sam Morton has been playing really well the last four weeks,” Hastings said. “His work ethic, attention to detail ... he’s found his game again.”
The Mavericks took their first lead at 14:27 of the third period. With the St. Thomas defenseman tied up with one of the Mavericks, Lucas Sowder raced into the zone to get the loose puck and fired it into the net from 20 feet out. Akito Hirose and Reggie Lutz had assists.
“We needed to get the crowd in the game,” Hastings said. “We were a little listless in the second period. I thought the guys did a good job of sticking together.”
The Mavericks (32-5) and Tommies (3-31-1) continue the series at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
“We’ll correct our mistakes and come back tomorrow,” Morton said. “Hopefully we can find our game right away in the first period.”
