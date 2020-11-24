The bad news just keeps coming.
In a press release Tuesday, Minnesota State announced that the men’s hockey team has paused all team activities, including practice, due to positive COVID-19 test results.
As part of the pause, MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman announced that this weekend’s upcoming home series with Bemidji State has also been postponed. The Mavericks and the Beavers were slated to play Friday and Saturday in Mankato.
“It’s an unfortunate turn of events, as I know how excited our coaches and players were to get back on the ice. The team looked very impressive in that season-opening game against Bemidji State,” said Buisman. “It’s important, however, that we maintain safety as our top priority. The health and personal welfare of our student-athletes and coaches will always come first. We will implement appropriate medical protocols during this pause in activity and look forward to the opportunity to return to competition after carefully and thoughtfully following that guidance.”
This story will be updated later.
