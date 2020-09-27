Simply put, it’s been a wild six months for Minnesota State hockey player Julian Napravnik.
Back in March, things couldn’t have been going better, as he was enjoying a breakout sophomore season in which he had 25 points. His team had already won the WCHA championship, was racing toward a WCHA tournament championship, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament was likely in the cards.
When COVID-19 hit, Napravnik, who is from Germany, had to make a quick decision about where he was going to live. He decided to go back to Germany immediately after the season was canceled, but as the pandemic worsened over the summer, the anxiety started to set in.
“I was pretty scared at the beginning to be honest,” he said about being able to get back to the United States. “Toward July, we figured out that I would be able to come.”
After a summer of training in his backyard, Napravnik finally made it back to the United States in early August. Team workouts have been going for weeks now, including on-ice sessions, which has been a big step for players after the bitter end to last season.
However, with the WCHA formally announcing the college hockey season would not begin on Oct. 3 as planned, it’s been a day-to-day experience for the MSU players.
There is still no start date set, as the league is working on several different scheduling plans. November, December and January starts are all still in play depending on how things go with the pandemic.
“It’s definitely testing our mental toughness individually and as a team,” goaltender Dryden McKay said. “Everybody in the country is in the same spot. It’s not like we can say that we’re at a disadvantage.”
Added Reggie Lutz: “You can look at it like the season’s not going to start for awhile or the season’s going to start soon. ... Mentally, that can (impact) how hard you train or how hard you don’t train. You have to get your mind right.”
One thing that has helped both physically and mentally is being back together. The team usually spends six weeks training together during the summer, but many players missed out on some or all of those sessions because of the pandemic.
Currently, workouts are happening in two groups as a safety precaution, although that could change when official practice starts Oct. 3. Despite the smaller groups, players are making up for some lost time both on the ice and in the weight room. And there’s no lack of hunger after so much time away.
“Everybody learned not to take a day for granted,” McKay said. “It can be gone in an instant. We learned a pretty harsh lesson last year.”
While what happens on the ice is always vital, the way athletic teams conduct business away from team activities is now more important than ever.
Lutz, McKay and Napravnik each said the team is taking safety precautions away from hockey very seriously, as they know what one case of COVID-19 could possibly do.
Lutz said the team is trying to create its own bubble, with players spending the majority of their time at the rink or at home.
“We’re getting really good at video games,” Napravnik said with a laugh. “I think we’re doing a really great job. We’re around our roommates, that’s pretty much all.”
