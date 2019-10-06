On his way to the office each day, Mike Hastings walks through a hall adorned with oversized photos from his teams’ WCHA championships over his seven seasons at Minnesota State.
“You’re seeing somebody in (one) picture that’s in street clothes, and the next year they’re in uniform,” Hastings said. “Things change, opportunities are, I think, earned.”
If you followed the 2018-19 Mavericks, this year’s roster looks awfully familiar — so much so, that you might not need to buy a program.
With just one everyday player gone from last spring’s late-season lineup — graduated right wing Max Coatta — it might seem easy to just roll out virtually the same lineup that won a school-record 32 games, a MacNaughton Cup and a Jeff Sauer Trophy and went to a fifth NCAA tournament in seven years.
But it’s a new season, Hastings reminds, and a new roster, one with seven freshmen and a few veterans who were healthy scratches down the stretch all vying to crack this tough lineup.
And those who did have secure spots in February and March are aware of the competition.
Hastings described a conversation with one player who looked like he had “a different hop in (his) step” when he returned to campus this summer.
“I go, ‘Can I ask you why?’” Hastings said. “‘He goes, ‘You’ve been in our locker room. ... I want to play.’”
The Mavericks are ranked No. 3 in the U.S. College Hockey Online preseason poll and were the overwhelming pick by the WCHA and coaches and media to repeat as league champions.
That’s all based on who’s returning to this year’s team, a group that includes six All-WCHA selections: First Team forward Marc Michaelis, Second Team forward Parker Tuomie and goaltender Dryden McKay (also a Rookie Team pick), Third Team defensemen Connor Mackey and Ian Scheid and Rookie Team forward Julian Napravnik.
Hastings isn’t taking anything for granted, though.
“Any plan that you think you might have because of what had happened to you before, I don’t think that’s a real plan,” he said. “I don’t think that’s building a foundation for long-term success … You better go back and strip it right down and make sure everything’s where it should be.”
At the same time, he added, he’s not going to shuffle the line chart just for the sake of shuffling it.
“I’m not going to try and overcoach,” he said.
The Mavericks will open the regular season on Friday when they begin a nonconference series against Arizona State.
Here’s a position-by-position look at this year’s team:
Forwards
Michaelis is coming off a career-high 42-point season and has been showered with preseason accolades (see related story), but he’s hardly alone up front.
The senior is closely followed by Tuomie, a fellow senior and linemate who had 40 points in six fewer games.
The German duo are two of six returners who reached double digits in goals last season, scoring 19 and 14, respectively. The others are seniors Charlie Gerard (12) and Nick Rivera (10) and juniors Dallas Gerads (12) and Walker Duehr (10).
Gerard, who had a breakout season, going from 10 points to 30, spent most of last season on the top line with Michaelis and Tuomie.
“I think me, Chuckie and Parker, we have really good chemistry,” Michaelis said. “We play fast hockey, we understand each other’s game pretty well.”
Rivera was the overtime hero in the Mavericks’ comeback victory over Bowling Green in the WCHA playoff championship game.
Senior Josh French, a longtime defensive forward, had a career-high 16 points, doubling his total from his first two seasons.
“All of the sudden Josh French became a pretty significant player for us a year ago,” Hastings said.
Other juniors include two-way forward Jared Spooner, who was fourth on the team with 27 points, and Jake Jaremko, who is looking to overcome a sophomore slump. He had 39 points as a freshman but 19 last year, improving after a very slow start along with fellow Elk River alum Reggie Lutz (16 points).
“(Jaremko) didn’t have the year that he wanted as a sophomore,” Hastings said. “And I think he’s learned from that. You see him today and he’s full of energy. He’s worked hard this summer. And I think he’s in a different place today than when he was when he left.”
Napravnik had 21 points as a freshman, and Chris Van Os-Shaw had seven points in 18 games after arriving midway through last season. Redshirt sophomore Shane McMahan had seven points, contributing well late in the year.
The freshman class includes Nathan Smith, the only NHL draft pick on MSU’s roster. He was taken in the third round of the 2018 draft by the Winnipeg Jets. The other rookie forwards are Ryan Sandelin, Lucas Sowder and Cade Borchardt.
Defensemen
Like Michaelis, junior Connor Mackey made the decision to return to Minnesota State for another season, rather than signing an NHL deal. The Mavericks’ defense might be as good as it’s ever been in the Division I era because of it.
“Most comfortable,” Hastings said when asked how the blue-line group compares to previous MSU teams. “I like the mix.”
Mackey, who scored the late game-tying goal against Bowling Green in the WCHA title game, had 25 points and was plus-15 last season. Scheid, a senior, has been as consistent as can be offensively over his first three college seasons, scoring 24, 26 and 25 points, respectively. His 46 power-play points are tops among current MSU players.
Senior Edwin Hookenson (10 points) and junior Riese Zmolek (9 points) have proven to be stout in the Mavericks’ own end. Hookenson ranked second in the nation with 97 blocked shots last season and was plus-13. Zmolek was next on the team with 54 blocks and was plus-20.
Junior Jack McNeely (10 points) was one of the team’s most-improved players a year ago. He led the Mavericks at plus-27, playing in all 42 games after playing a little more than half the slate as a rookie.
Sophomores Wyatt Aamodt and Andy Carroll both got a fair amount of experience as freshmen, improving as the season went on.
This year’s rookie defensemen, Colby Bukes and Tony Malinowski, are also competing for spots.
Goaltenders
One of the big questions facing the Mavericks a year ago was how they were going to be in goal.
McKay aced that test as a freshman, going 24-7-1 with a .927 save percentage and a 1.76 goals-against average. The save percentage ranked 11th in the nation and the goals-against average was third. Although he wasn’t the WCHA Rookie of the Year, the website College Hockey News named him its National Rookie of the Year.
McKay played all but one game from Dec. 28 on last year, but, Hastings said, he took in a lot from Mathias Israelsson, who signed with a professional team in Sweden after his one graduate season at MSU.
“(McKay) came in and was pretty confident, but he watched Mathias Israelsson and his preparation and learned,” Hastings said.
McKay is no longer unknown and will have competition from freshman Jaxson Stauber, who arrives fresh off an outstanding performance in the United States Hockey League playoffs where he backstopped the Sioux Falls Stampede to a Clark Cup championship.
“(McKay) is in the best shape he’s ever been in,” Hastings said. “I see that he’s made more of a commitment to his body and his preparation. We’ve openly talked about sophomore slumps, you know, so it’s, ‘What do you do now?’”
Sophomore Jacob Berger is the Mavericks’ other goaltender. He saw no action as a freshman.
