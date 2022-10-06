The Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t lose a ton of players from last season’s roster.
However, it’s hard to overstate what was lost in terms of quality.
Goaltender Dryden McKay was a three-time All-American and won the Hobey Baker award last season. He’s the most accomplished player in program history, and the Mavericks don’t have a clear replacement in goal.
Center Nathan Smith, who was also an All-American, left a year early to start his NHL career. First-team All-CCHA pick Julian Napravnik and fifth-year senior Reggie Lutz each graduated. All three were key parts of a power play that ranked second in Division I last season.
On the blue line, fifth-year seniors Jack McNeely and Benton Maass anchored the penalty kill. Both are gone. Wyatt Aamodt, who was the team’s captain, played in all situations and was the group’s emotional leader.
After being just a period away from a national championship, 21 returners and seven freshmen enter a new season with hopes of making another deep postseason run.
Here’s a look at the roster:
Forward
Smith (19-31—50) and Napravnik (18-31—49) ranked second and third in Division I in points, respectively. The two accounted for just over 20% of the team’s total points.
It’s unlikely any two players can totally replace that level of production, but the Mavericks have a deep group of returning forwards who will contribute.
It starts with co-captains Brendan Furry (13-31—44) and Cade Borchardt (15-26—41), who ranked third and fourth on the team in scoring last season, respectively. The CCHA coaches picked Furry as the league’s preseason Player of the Year, and he’ll replace Smith as the team’s No. 1 center.
“When it comes down to it, it’s only preseason,” Furry said. “I want to go out there and prove them right. That’s a little bit of a motivation for me, is to go out there and just show them that they didn’t make a mistake choosing me.”
Ryan Sandelin (21-13—34), Sam Morton (9-16-25), Lucas Sowder (7-16—23), Ondrej Pavel (12-10—22), David Silye (8-9—17), Josh Groll (4-8—12) and Connor Gregga (6-4—10) each played in at least 32 games last season and are back.
Sophomores Tanner Edwards, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik and Brenden Olson will hope to see expanded roles, while freshmen Adam Eisele (BCHL), Christian Fitzgerald (USHL), Simon Tassy (BCHL) and Luc Wilson (BCHL) enter the program with high expectations.
Tassy, the BCHL MVP last season, suffered a knee injury in a spring playoff game. MSU coach Mike Hastings said that while Tassy is “ahead of schedule” in his rehab, he’s still not “day-to-day or even week-to-week.”
Hastings pointed to Pavel and Morton as players who’ve had great offseasons in the weight room, and was impressed with Eisele’s performance in the exhibition contest against Omaha.
Roles have evolved, and Hastings is confident there are plenty of forwards ready to step up.
“You look at the guys at the end of last year who elevated: Pavel, Silye, Sowder, Groll,” Hastings said. “I just think having some success at a really important time of year like that has catapulted them into feeling real comfortable in having a major impact further up our lineup …
“If we need to adjust some things, there’s people waiting eagerly to give us another option.”
Defense
Juniors Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose, along with fifth-year senior Andy Carroll, give the Mavericks a strong base on the blue line, but there isn’t a ton of experience beyond those three.
Bennett Zmolek, who was on the CCHA All-Rookie team last season, will return as a regular after suffering a season-ending injury late last year.
“We’re going to lean on that group of four to help guide (and) example set,” Hastings said. “They’re going to be relied upon.”
Beyond that, the competition is wide open for the final 2-3 spots that are available on game nights.
Returners Steven Bellini and Tony Malinowski are in the mix, but they’ve only played a combined 35 college games. Freshmen Campbell Cichosz (NAHL) and Mason Wheeler (USHL) are also competing for those spots.
“It’s interesting how practice has gone. There’s an awful lot of competition there,” Hastings said with a laugh. “You can play six or seven in the lineup, but everybody wants their minutes. And they don’t just want a little bit, they want as much as they can handle.
“I think that is something that’s going to be integral to our early-season success or failure, is those guys stepping in.”
Goalie
The Mavericks have three goalies on the roster — Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy — who have a combined two games of collegiate experience.
Miller and Rancier are sophomores, and both were completely buried behind McKay on the depth chart last season. Rancier played in two games, including one start when McKay was out with an illness. Miller didn’t appear in a game.
Tracy is a freshman coming off a special season in the USHL. He led Sioux City to a Clark Cup championship, and was also named USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year, which goes to the top American-born goalie at the junior level.
With neither Miller nor Rancier transferring, and Tracy coming into a situation with two goalies in the class above him, it seems all three feel there’s a path to playing time.
It’s the type of situation that’s become less common in the transfer-portal era.
“In today’s now world — ‘where’s mine now’ — you appreciate players that are OK being in a competition,” Hastings said. “Being able to say, ‘we’ll go earn the minutes.’”
It doesn’t seem like there’s a clear “starter” entering the season, and Hastings may not be in a hurry to have one.
“The competition is stout,” Hastings said. “I think we’ve got to get to games and let them play. Let them go out and mark their territory.
“It’s a position that I think you deal with daily … especially this year.”
