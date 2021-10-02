Mike Hastings is happy to enter a new season with the monkey finally off the program’s back.
After several heartbreaking first-round NCAA Tournament losses, as well as a pandemic-ruined run, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team broke through on college hockey’s biggest stage last season, winning the West Regional to reach the program’s first Frozen Four.
The memories of last season’s accomplishments will always be cherished, but that was last year. This is a new season, with a new roster and a renewed purpose.
Nothing will be given.
“If we’re worried about what we accomplished last year, we’ll be down by a couple goals early and that snowball will turn into a little bit of an avalanche. We’ve got to focus on what’s in front of us,” Hastings said.
“At this time of the year, when you don’t have anything else to talk about except what’s happened in the past, it’s sometimes hard for student-athletes to focus on your future. It does make it a little more clear when you’re marching into the defending national champions’ home.”
Hastings still wants his players to learn from the postseason experience — good and bad.
After playing their worst game of the season in a 5-1 loss to Northern Michigan in the WCHA semifinals, MSU showed great character in its bounce back at the regional.
The Frozen Four loss to St. Cloud State was also filled with ups and downs. That same adversity will come in big games this season.
“You learn from the things that hurt a little bit more than you probably do from the things that feel good,” Hastings said. “We’re turning the page, but you can’t buy experience. ...
“We want to rely upon the experience that these young men have had in their time that they’ve been with our program, have them pass that on to the guys that are new to our program, and look forward. Don’t look backward.”
With the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic and players no longer needing to sit a year after their first transfer, it was a chaotic offseason filled with player movement.
MSU returns several key players, but the turnover from last season is significant. In total, 11 players have left and 10 new players have come to the program.
Here’s a look at the roster.
Forwards
Five forwards who were regulars in MSU’s lineup last season are gone, but the team’s four top scorers — Julian Napravnik (10-18—28), Nathan Smith (9-16—25), Cade Borchardt (9-15—24) and Reggie Lutz (10-11—21) — are back.
Those four accounted for about 35% of MSU’s total points. Smith was tabbed the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s preseason Player of the Year, and Napravnik was the WCHA Offensive Player of the Year last season. Both earned one of three forward spots on the CCHA’s preseason all-conference team.
“Both of them are really hard to defend, both think the game really well,” senior defenseman Jack McNeely said of Smith and Napravnik. “Practicing against those guys every day is making our whole D-core better. Those are the guys you want to go up against to help prepare you.”
Brendan Furry (5-8—13), Sam Morton (5-4—9) and Ryan Sandelin (7-2—9) were fantastic at the NCAA Tournament, oftentimes playing on a line together and being part of some of the season’s most critical goals.
Those three will be asked to take another step this season.
Lucas Sowder, the 2019-20 WCHA Rookie of the Year, is back after only playing in seven games as a sophomore. Ondrej Pavel, Connor Gregga and Tanner Edwards are also returning.
MSU will have five new forwards — Will Hillman, Brenden Olson, David Silye, Josh Groll and Zach Krajnik.
Hillman and Olson are freshmen, while Silye (Clarkson), Groll (Michigan) and Krajnik (Alaska-Anchorage) are transfers.
Defense
Entering last season, Hastings was a bit nervous about the D-core with three seniors who played massive minutes being gone.
There’s more continuity this year.
Riese Zmolek graduated, but MSU returns its other regular defensemen — Akito Hirose, Jack McNeely, Andy Carroll, Wyatt Aamodt and Jake Livingstone.
Hirose, a sophomore, was one of two defensemen named to the preseason all-conference team. He was also the WCHA Rookie of the Year, and a third-team All-WCHA selection last season.
“He’s a guy that plays in all situations for us,” Hastings said. “His puck poise and really just his demeanor around the rink endears him to both coaches and his teammates. He’ll have a lot on his plate early.”
The Mavericks brought in graduate transfer Benton Maass (New Hampshire), who’s played in 120 games. Maass, an Elk River native, was an alternate captain for the Wildcats.
Tony Malinowski is another returner, and freshmen Bennett Zmolek and Steven Bellini also hope to compete for playing time.
MSU’s lineup bubble upfront was extremely competitive last season, with the D-core having a pretty set six.
The blue-line bubble could be tighter this season.
“Those are all great players,” Aamodt, MSU’s captain, said of the nine-man D-core. “It’s going to be an absolute battle back there just trying to play. It’s good that we all have the same goal in mind — as long as the team wins, it doesn’t really matter who’s carrying the chunk of that load. We’re just going to do it piece by piece, together.”
Goalies
Dryden McKay returns as MSU’s starter for a fourth consecutive season.
McKay, a Hobey Hat Trick finalist last year, was also the WCHA’s Player of the Year. He’s also been a finalist for the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top goaltender the last two seasons.
In his career, he’s 75-15-4 with a 1.53 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 97 games.
Freshmen Andrew Miller and Keenan Rancier will battle for backup duties behind McKay.
