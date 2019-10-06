There’s nothing lost in translation.
Marc Michaelis, a native of Germany, knows what pressure means.
He just doesn’t like the word — in any language.
“There’s not really pressure,” the Minnesota State men’s hockey senior said. “I mean, sure, I put pressure on myself. I want to compete. I want to be the best player I can be, and I want to produce. That’s just the type of player I am. But also, I can’t really look at it as pressure because that just bothers me.”
There’s a lot riding on this season, though, and he understands that.
The Mavericks are the consensus favorite to repeat as WCHA champions. But they’re also ranked in the top four in both national polls, so there are hopes of finally getting past the first round of the NCAA tournament and, perhaps, beyond — to the Frozen Four or the national championship.
Michaelis enters the season in a shower of accolades, from WCHA Preseason Player of the Year to College Hockey News’ All-Preseason Team. With 42 points last season, only four returning players around the country come back with more, and his 118 points over three seasons make him the nation’s top active career scorer.
And then there’s the NHL interest. An undrafted free agent, Michaelis turned down opportunities to turn pro last spring and, this fall, has met with multiple teams whose brass will be monitoring him closely throughout his final season in Mankato.
So, really? No pressure?
“I don’t really look at it as pressure,” Michaelis said.
Even coach Mike Hastings doesn’t like the word.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to put more pressure on Marc than Marc puts on himself,” Hastings said. “And not even pressure — just expectations. He expects to be good. And he’s working real hard at it. I’ve seen a workman-like mentality. Every day he’s accomplishing something that can make him a little bit better.”
From the time he was a freshman and led the Mavericks in scoring with 36 points (14 goals), there seems to have been a consistency to Michaelis’ game. He had 18 goals and 40 points as a sophomore and 19 goals and 42 points last year.
Other improvements, though, have been more drastic: Like going from 73 shots on goal as a rookie to 90, then 100 last season. Like going from plus-4 that first year to plus-15, then plus-22 as a junior. Like going from an offensive-minded winger his first two seasons to taking on the additional defensive responsibilities of a top-line center in his third year — something the Mavericks desperately needed with the graduation of All-American C.J. Suess.
Michaelis quickly answered any questions about that position shift, leading Minnesota State to a school-record 32 victories, a second straight MacNaughton Cup, the team’s first league playoff title in four years and an NCAA tournament berth.
“He’s become more capable of carrying that load,” Hastings said. “There’s nothing that we won’t ask him to do. He takes big faceoffs on the power play, takes big faceoffs on the penalty kill. He gets minutes in both situations. He probably plays the most minutes of any forward that we have, and he understands that there’s a responsibility that comes with that.”
Michaelis said he believes he can be better — and has to be if he intends to lead the Mavericks further in the postseason and secure an NHL contract after the season ends.
Both of those things were factors in his decision to return to Minnesota State.
“Was it an easy decision? Yeah,” he said. “I mean, I won’t lie to you and say that I wouldn’t have considered leaving. … But, when you look at my game, at the end of last year, I was not as good as I think I have to be to make the step to the pros.”
In last March’s NCAA tournament loss to Providence, Michaelis had one assist and one shot on goal. The Mavericks lost 6-3 despite taking a 3-0 lead 11:08 into the first period, giving up four power-play goals to the Friars.
“We know how good we were last year over the entire year, how close we were — again — to get the first NCAA win,” he said. “It bothers me, I know it’s bothering the guys I live with, and I’m pretty sure it bothers a lot of the people, if not everyone, in the locker room.”
With nearly everyone back from last season, Michaelis could end up on the same line as last season, with fellow German Parker Tuomie (14 goals, 40 points) on his left and Charlie Gerard (12 goals, 30 points) on his right. Both are seniors, too.
Michaelis has played a lot of hockey the last three years, 117 games for the Mavericks, along with stints the last two springs on Germany’s team in the World Championships. A sports management major, he’s hoping to wrap up his Minnesota State degree this semester.
“Coming to school here, I think this is how I wanted my four years to be,” he said. “I mean, obviously, you hope you take some steps — you want to take some bigger steps, that’s for sure. … But I just want to be a better version of myself.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.