Like all coaches, Mike Hastings has experienced plenty of tough losses in his career.
That just comes with the territory. Even for the best coaches.
However, whether those losses have come as an underdog or a favorite, they've all had one common denominator: they came at the hands of another team.
Eight months after having a magical season ended by COVID-19, Hastings was honest in saying the “what ifs” occasionally cross his mind. But given everything that’s happened away from the ice since that infamous March day, there’s some added perspective when it comes to a new season.
Hastings also knows he has to practice what he preaches, in this case — don’t focus on things you can’t control.
“When I get selfish ... you can play the ‘what if’ game,” Hastings said about trying to compartmentalize the way last season ended. “But you don’t get to change history, you don’t get to change your past.
“We always talk about trying to control the controllables, which are things that are ahead of us, and what’s in the now. I think if you’re going to sell that, you better live it.”
As Hastings and the Mavericks embark upon a season unlike any other, he acknowledged controlling the controllables has become increasingly difficult, as there are simply so many things athletes can’t control right now.
Because of that, Hastings and his staff know they’ll have to keep tabs on the players mentally more than ever.
“From a physical standpoint, I really like where we’re at,” Hastings said. “From a mental standpoint, I think that’s going to be a journey that’s one step forward and two steps back. Two steps forward and one step back.
“We’ll see how we handle adversity, and that’s going to be the biggest thing that happens.”
The Mavericks open the season Sunday with a nonconference series at Bemidji state.
Here’s a position-by-position look at this year’s team.
Forwards
MSU led the WCHA with 4.03 goals per game last season, well ahead of second-place Bemidji State (3.22).
It was MSU’s fourth straight season leading the league in that category, and last season’s average hasn’t been topped in the league since North Dakota averaged 4.05 in 2010-11.
Last season’s two leading scorers, Marc Michaelis (20-24—44) and Parker Tuomie (14-23—37) are gone, as is Charlie Gerard (14-23—37), who was fourth on the team in points. MSU also lost invaluable role players upfront in Nick Rivera and Josh French.
Of MSU’s 153 goals last season, 75, or 49%, are gone.
“We did lose a lot on the forward side of things,” senior forward Jake Jaremko said. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys poised to kind of step up and fill the shoes of the guys that left. I think people will maybe be a little bit surprised by some of the guys stepping in.”
The Mavericks return a strong class of senior forwards, headlined by Jaremko (8-8—16), Jared Spooner (9-10—19), Reggie Lutz (13-11—24), Dallas Gerads (8-17—25) and Walker Duehr (3-12—15). Julian Napravnik (9-16—25), a junior, was sixth on the team in scoring and will also play a key role, as will Rensselaer graduate transfer Todd Burgess.
When it comes to putting up gaudy numbers like those of Michaelis and Tuomie, the Mavericks may end up leaning on a pair of underclassmen.
Sophomores Nathan Smith and Lucas Sowder were both WCHA All-Rookie Team picks a year ago, with Sowder earning the league’s rookie of the year award. Smith (9-18—27) and Sowder (6-25—31) are the team’s top returning scorers.
The sophomore slump has been something Hastings has talked about in the past, as players can sometimes become complacent after a strong freshman season.
He hasn’t seen that from Sowder and Smith.
“They struggle with failure. To me, that’s a great motivator,” Hastings said. “The thing I’ve really appreciated about ‘em, if they have a bad day — they don’t have two.
“I haven’t seen them come into this year satisfied. I think they’re still hungry.”
Freshman forwards Tanner Edwards, Connor Gregga and Ondrej Pavel each received rookie of the year votes in one of the league’s two preseason polls.
Defense
The losses on defense may be even more significant, as Connor Mackey, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson each played huge minutes last season.
The top two returns are seniors Riese Zmolek and Jack McNeely, both of whom have earned Hastings’ trust.
“We’ve got a couple of rocks back there that we’re going to lean on early,” he said of Zmolek and McNeely. “Penalty kill, they’re going to be sprinkled in on our power play, (both) major minute-eaters for us.”
Hastings is hoping the D core can improve throughout the season, and that may hinge on the development of talented freshman Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone, the top scoring defenseman in the British Columbia Hockey League last season.
Hirose was the coaches’ choice for preseason rookie of the year, and was second for that award in the media voting.
“Those guys are lights out, you could tell from the minute they got here,” Zmolek said of Hirose and Livingstone. “They keep improving every day.”
Junior Andy Carroll, who Hastings has praised throughout the offseason, will step into a bigger role this year. Junior Wyatt Aamodt will also play significant minutes.
Goalies
Dryden McKay, the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year in both polls, will anchor the Mavericks in net.
McKay, who went 30-4-2 with 10 shutouts, a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average, was a first-team All-American last season. He was also one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the nation’s top goalie, and a top-10 Hobey Baker Award candidate.
Ryan Edquist, a graduate transfer from Boston College, will be the primary backup.
