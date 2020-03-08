Alaska Anchorage didn’t go away easily on Saturday night.
Despite getting blown out 8-1 on Friday night and winning just four games during the regular season, the eighth-seeded Seawolves made top-seeded Minnesota State earn its way to the WCHA semifinals, which the Mavericks did by scoring a couple of late goals in a 4-2 victory on Saturday.
Winning both ways was OK for Mavericks coach Mike Hastings, and he believes that will prepare his team for what’s to come over the remainder of the postseason.
“Absolutely,” he said after Saturday’s game. “I think you’ve got to put yourself in positions to learn from both sides.
“Last night, I liked that we kept our foot on the gas. We didn’t back off, but yet I didn’t think we were mismanaging a lot of pucks either. I didn’t think we were cheating the game. Tonight, we had some bad things happen.”
Despite outshooting the Seawolves 53-14 (they outshot UAA 50-17 on Friday), the third-ranked Mavericks found themselves in a close game on Saturday.
It was scoreless after one period, tied 1-1 after two and tied 2-2 less than five minutes into the third after an Anchorage goal that the Minnesota State thought should have been whistled down for icing only to be upheld after official review.
Jake Jaremko put the Mavericks ahead 3-2 with 5:18 remaining, and Dallas Gerads’ empty-net goal with 18 seconds to go finally allowed Minnesota State to breathe easily, knowing it was moving on to the next round.
“You learn through adversity, and we had some guys do their job tonight,” Hastings said. “When things started to get a little hairy, they stayed with it and were rewarded for it.”
Up next
The Mavericks will host sixth-seeded Michigan Tech in a best-of-three semifinal series starting Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Games will be 7:07 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday and 5:07 p.m. Sunday (if necessary).
The last time the Mavericks and Huskies met in the WCHA playoffs was in the 2018 semifinals at Mankato, and Tech won in three games, including a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 3. A year earlier a Houghton, Michigan, Tech also knocked MSU out of the semifinal round in three games.
Minnesota State didn’t find out this year's second-round opponent until Sunday night when Bemidji State defeated Lake Superior State 3-1 in Game 3 at Bemidji.
Bemidji State will host Bowling Green in the WCHA's other semifinal series.
The WCHA championship game will take place on Saturday, March 21 at the home of the highest remaining seed.
Ticket information for season-ticket holders, non-season-ticket holders and students can be found at msumavericks.com/homeice.
Around the WCHA
Beavers in three: Second-seeded Bemidji State moved on to the semifinals for the first time since 2017, defeating seventh-seeded Lake Superior State in three games.
The Beavers (22-10-5) won 2-0, lost 5-3 and won 3-1.
Zach Driscoll made 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season on Friday and stopped 25 of 26 shots on Sunday.
The Lakers forced the third game with a 5-3 win on Saturday, getting two goals from Max Humitz and 45 saves from goalie Mareks Mitens. Mitens had 33 saves in Friday’s loss and 33 saves on Sunday.
In the decisive game, the Beavers got goals from Ethan Somoza, Adam Brady and Owen Sillinger. Sillinger finished the series with two goals and two assists, and Brady had two goals and an assist.
Lake Superior State finishes the season 14-23-4.
Triple-OT thriller: Michigan Tech upset archrival and third-seeded Northern Michigan in two games at Marquette, Michigan, to advance to the semifinals.
The Huskies won Friday’s game 4-1 and Saturday’s 3-2 in triple-overtime with Logan Pietila scoring at 4:41 of the third extra period.
The 104-minute, 41-second game was the 17th-logest in NCAA history.
Goaltender Matt Jurusik made 43 saves for Tech (21-15-3) after stopping 34 in Friday’s opener.
Northern Michigan finishes the season 18-16-4.
Sweep at Alaska: Bowling Green extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games by sweeping Alaska 4-2 and 3-2 at Fairbanks, Alaska, and advanced to the conference semifinals for the seventh year in a row.
The Falcons’ streak is the longest active unbeaten streak in the country.
Tim Theocharidis had a goal and two assists for Bowling Green (21-13-4) on Friday, and Max Johnson did the same on Saturday.
Brandon Kruse finished the weekend with five assists.
Alaska finishes the season 16-15-5.
Notes: Marc Michaelis’ assist on Saturday gave him 162 points for his career, tying Matt Leitner for second on MSU’s Division I era scoring list and putting him two behind the DI record. … With 30 wins this season, goalie Dryden McKay now holds MSU’s single-season record — for all eras. … Michaelis finished the weekend with five points (one goal, four assists). Reggie Lutz had two goals and two assists for four points. Freshman Lucas Sowder also had a four-point weekend with four assists on Friday.
