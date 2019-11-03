MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said he was talking to associate head coach Todd Knott before Saturday’s game against Bowling Green and was curious to see how the Mavericks would respond after losing their first game of the season.
“We will learn something about our club,” Hasting recalled saying.
The Mavericks lost 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. It was their first home loss since Jan. 19 when they fell 1-0 to Lake Superior State. That was their only home loss last season.
“We’ve had a pretty good record here at home over the last year and the beginning of this season,” Hastings said. “You need to go through some adversity, and we did. And you wanted to see how it would play out tonight.”
The Mavericks won 5-1 on Saturday, although it wasn’t the blowout the final score indicated. The Mavericks led 2-1 after one period, and that score held until the third period was nearly half over.
“I liked our start, not so much the middle, and I liked the end,” Hastings said. “So it was a little bit of a sandwich game. When you play a quality opponent, they’re going to make pushes and you’ve got to be able to sustain … a lead or be able to defend them.”
One big difference from Friday to Saturday was penalties. The Mavericks put Bowling Green on the power play six times in the first game but just twice in the rematch.
“I thought we did a much better job staying out of the penalty box tonight,” Hastings said, “so we weren’t expending a tremendous amount of energy out there killing penalties against a very good power play. So we made some steps tonight, which was a real positive.”
Although it was an early game, it was one that likely will carry some weight for the WCHA standings and Pairwise Rankings at the end of the season.
“I liked it,” said senior forward Parker Tuomie, who had two assists, including his 100th career point. “Obviously, Bowling Green is a really good team. They gave us a pretty hard push, and we were able to (withstand) it.”
Minnesota State and Bowling Green will play again on Jan. 17-18 at Bowling Green, Ohio.
Gerads returns
Mavericks junior forward Dallas Gerads had three assists on Saturday, his second game back after missing four games with an injury suffered after taking a high charge in a Oct. 12 game against Arizona State.
Gerads made a nice, soft pass to Connor Mackey as the defenseman went to the net for the game’s first goal in the first period and helped out on the first of three MSU goals of the third period.
Gerads, who was minus-2 playing with two rookies on Friday, was moved to a veteran line with Jared Spooner and Reggie Lutz on Saturday and finished plus-3.
“I thought Dallas Gerads was influential in the outcome of the game — physically, offensively, defensively,” Hastings said. “Whenever you play Bowling Green, you’re going to have to play a hard game because they’re going to make you earn everything you get.”
Up next
Minnesota State heads to Houghton, Michigan, this week to take on Michigan Tech.
The Huskies (3-4-0, 1-3-0 in WCHA) played North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Saturday in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and lost 3-1. Although they did have a 1-0 lead early, they were outshot 24-15.
Tech has played just two games at home so far, getting swept there by Alaska on Oct. 11-12.
Around the WCHA
In other WCHA action over the weekend …
■ Northern Michigan swept Alabama Huntsville at Marquette, Michigan, 5-3 and 4-2. Wildcats forward Griffin Loughran finished the weekend with two goals and two assists, and defenseman Philip Beaulieu had a goal and three assists.
■ Lake Superior State swept Ferris State at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, 5-4 in overtime and 4-3. Max Humitz scored the game-winner with 16 seconds left in overtime on Friday.
■ Bemidji State and Alaska split a series at Fairbanks, Alaska with the Beavers winning 4-0 on Zach Driscoll’s 39-save shutout on Friday and the Nanooks rebounding to win 3-1 on Saturday.
■ In a nonconference series on Thursday and Friday. Alaska Anchorage lost 4-3 and tied 3-3 against visiting Nebraska Omaha. The Seawolves’ Nick Wicks assisted on four goals in the series.
Loose pucks
With a three-point weekend, the Mavericks’ Marc Michaelis now has 127 points for his career, putting him in a tie for fifth on MSU’s Division I-era scoring list with C.J. Suess and Jean-Paul LaFontaine. … Saturday night’s Mankato Civic Center crowd of 5,127 was the largest this season and 13th-largest in MSU history. … Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin attended Saturday’s game to watch his son, Ryan, play for the Mavericks. UMD had the weekend off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.