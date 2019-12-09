MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is No. 1 in the national polls.
Now the Mavericks are No. 1 in the WCHA.
Two victories over Lake Superior State combined with a series split between Bemidji State and Alaska at Bemidji moved Minnesota State into sole possession of first place in the conference.
The Mavericks (14-1-1, 9-1-0 in WCHA) have 27 points through 10 league games.
Bemidji State, which had been in first place, is two points back with 12 games played. Alaska and Michigan Tech are at 24 points each and each has played 14 league games.
Minnesota State, which has won the WCHA’s regular-season championship the last two seasons, defeated Lake Superior State 5-1 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.
The Mavericks have outscored conference opponents 38-9 this season.
In overall scoring, senior forward Marc Michaelis has moved into a tie for first in the WCHA in points with 20 (8 goals, 12 assists). Michaelis, who had two assists on Friday and a short-handed goal on Saturday, shares the lead with Northern Michigan’s Griffin Loughran and Bemidji State’s Aaron Miller.
“(Michaelis is) playing some of the best hockey that he’s ever played since he’s been here, being a lot more consistent night in, night out, day in, day out as far as practices, preparing,” coach Mike Hastings said after Friday’s game. “That’s what you need out of one of your captains and a senior.”
With one assist in each game, freshman forward Nathan Smith has 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) and leads all WCHA rookies in scoring.
Goaltender Dryden McKay leads the conference in wins (13), save percentage (.957) and goals-against average (1.06).
Streak continues
The Mavericks’ extended their winning streak to nine games on Saturday, their longest since winning 10 in a row between Jan. 13 and Feb. 23, 2018.
Minnesota State and Boston College both have nine-game streaks going. No. 3 North Dakota, which hasn’t lost since Oct. 19 at Minnesota State, has the nation’s longest unbeaten streak going at 13 games (12-0-1).
No. 2 Cornell, which won its first 10 games of the season, lost for the first time on Saturday, falling 2-1 at Dartmouth.
Scheid shines
Senior defenseman Ian Scheid had two assists on Friday, giving him 10 assists and points for the season.
It was his third two-assist game of the season.
“I thought that was one of Ian Scheid’s best games of the year, offensively, defensively,” Hastings said. “He made some real good decisions with the puck and put some pucks in real good areas, and on our side of the red line I thought he defended real well. We’re going to need him to continue to play like that.”
Around the WCHA
In the Bemidji State-Alaska series, the Beavers won 3-1 on Friday and the Nanooks winning 5-3 on Saturday to end BSU’s six-game unbeaten streak.
Michigan Tech swept visiting Alaska Anchorage over the weekend, winning 2-1 and 4-1. The Huskies have won seven of their last eight games, while the Seawolves are winless in their last eight.
Bowling Green picked up 5 of 6 points at home against Alabama Huntsville, surviving a couple of scares. The Falcons were down 3-0 midway through Friday’s before rallying to win 9-3. They scored six goals in the third period. On Saturday, they came from behind again to tie and got the extra conference point in 3-on-3 overtime.
Up next
The Mavericks will close out the first half of the regular season with a trip to Marquette, Michigan, to face Northern Michigan (8-6-2, 6-4-0) on Friday and Saturday.
The Wildcats were idle this past weekend following a series split Nov. 29-30 at Alabama Huntsville. The second-game victory over the Chargers snapped a four-game losing streak.
