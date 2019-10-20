MANKATO — Marc Michaelis was held off the score sheet on Friday night in Minnesota State’s series opener North Dakota. He had two shots on goal and was minus-1, as were his linemates, Parker Tuomie and Charlie Gerard.
With a pair of freshmen, Nathan Smith and Lucas Sowder, carrying the bulk of scoring load, the Mavericks came back from a two-goal deficit and tied the Fighting Hawks 4-4.
Michaelis, a senior and co-captain, had to be better on Saturday, and he was, scoring the tying goal and assisting on the game-winner in Minnesota State’s 2-1 victory.
“Marc’s pretty dialed right now on trying to be a complete player,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “He’s killing penalties right now, he’s on our first power-play unit, he plays the most minutes of anybody up front and he’s handling it well, both mentally and physically. It was good to see him find a way to get on the score sheet a couple of times. You need your best players to do that if you want to be successful in games like this.”
Michaelis, who now has four goals and an assist in four games, had three shots on goal and was plus-2 on Saturday. Tuomie and Gerard were each plus-1 and had four and two shots, respectively.
Going deep … again
The Mavericks played the series without junior forwards Jake Jaremko and Dallas Gerads. Jaremko was sick, and Gerads has been out since taking the high hit in the second period of the Oct. 12 game against Arizona State.
“Hopefully that continues to be a strength and that it gets better because we get healthier,” Hastings said of the team’s depth.
Smith was the newcomer to the lineup, coming back from his own injury, and had a four-point game on Friday. Sowder continued his good start with three points on Friday and one on Saturday. Sowder leads the Mavericks in scoring with seven points (two goals, five assists).
“With Nathan stepping in and playing the minutes and the role that he played he picked up some of the slack. Lucas Sowder, again, finding a way to impact a game, you need those guys to step up. And then we had some vets. … It says a lot about our depth, and we’re going to continue to lean on that.”
Up next
The Mavericks will hit the road for the first time and open WCHA play Friday and Saturday against Alabama Huntsville.
The games will be the first for the season at home for the Chargers (0-4-0).
Alabama Huntsville was idle this past weekend. They opened the season Oct. 5-6 with 5-1 and 3-1 losses at Massachusetts-Lowell and then lost 6-1 and 5-0 on Oct. 11-12 at Omaha.
Around the WCHA
Including Minnesota State’s tie and win against North Dakota, WCHA teams went 6-4-2 in nonconference play over the weekend.
Bowling Green swept Western Michigan in a home-and-home series, winning both games 2-1. Saturday’s victory came in overtime. Cameron Wright scored the game-winner 11 seconds in.
Northern Michigan erased a three-goal deficit in the third period on Friday to tie 4-4 at Boston University and then beat the Terriers 4-3 on Saturday.
Alaska split a Thursday-Friday series at Penn State, losing 7-0 and winning 4-0. Ferris State split at Miami, losing 4-3 and winning 3-1.
Lake Superior State dropped a pair of games at Michigan, falling 4-0 and 4-3.
