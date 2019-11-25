MANKATO — For the first 11 games of the season, Minnesota State’s six defensemen have been pretty much the same.
But late in Friday’s 7-1 victory over Alaska Anchorage, junior Riese Zmolek blocked a shot with his skate, hobbled off the ice and didn’t return. On Saturday, Zmolek sat out for the first time this season, and coach Mike Hastings finally had to shuffle his defensive corps.
Sophomore Wyatt Aamodt moved into Zmolek’s spot, and freshman Colby Bukes made his college debut. Bukes was listed as the extra skater on MSU’s line chart.
“It was good to see Colby play,” Hastings said of the Denver native. “I thought he stepped in and played very well. I thought he was confident. It didn’t look like it was his first college hockey game.”
Aamodt was playing for just the third time this season. As a freshman, he played in 36 of the Mavericks’ 42 games.
“I thought Wyatt Aamodt was good,” Hastings said. “He was assertive. He moved his feet. If he did make a mistake, it was one that he just flushed and went right on to the next shift, which you want your guys to do because everybody’s going to make mistakes.”
All the stops
Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay recorded his third shutout of the season and the seventh of his career, making 20 saves in Saturday’s 3-0 victory.
After allowing just one goal on 40 shots over the weekend and three goals in Minnesota State’s five-game winning streak, McKay’s season save percentage is up to .951. In 12 games this season, Minnesota State has allowed just 14 goals while scoring 46.
Still streaking
Marc Michaelis extended his point streak to six games with three assists on Friday and a goal on Saturday. The senior center and captain leads the Mavericks with 15 points (six goals, nine assists).
Michaelis also moved into a tie for fourth place on MSU’s Division I era scoring list. He has 133 points, as Travis Morin did from 2003 to 2007, and is now 11 points behind third-place Shane Joseph (1999-2004).
Around the WCHA
Minnesota State remained in first place in the WCHA after the weekend but now sits alone at the top, three points of Bemidji State and Alaska.
Bemidji State swept Alabama Huntsville at home, winning 5-3 and 7-0.
Alaska split a home series against Ferris State, falling 3-2 on Friday and rebounding for a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
Michigan Tech swept Northern Michigan in the battle for Upper Peninsula bragging rights, 3-2 at Houghton and 3-2 at Marquette to improve its winning streak to four games. The Wildcats have lost three in a row.
Bowling Green split against visiting Lake Superior State, winning 5-0 and losing 3-1. The Lakers’ win Saturday snapped a five-game losing streak.
Up next
The Mavericks will step out of WCHA play for the weekend and go to Minnesota Duluth to take on the No. 9 Bulldogs. UMD (7-4-1) has won three in a row and is unbeaten in seven of its last eight games after a 1-3 start to the season.
This past weekend, the Bulldogs swept Colorado College at home, winning 4-3 and 5-0.
