MANKATO — The civic center was fairly quiet late Saturday night when Minnesota State clinched its third straight MacNaughton Cup.
Mavericks players had left a couple of hours earlier, hurrying off with family and friends, while a few staff members lingered around the equipment room to do some scoreboard watching after the coaches had left. On the ice, the annual media game was wrapping up.
Around 8:30 p.m., Minnesota State had finished off a sweep of Alabama Huntsville, winning 8-0 after a 10-0 rout on Friday. But it had to wait for the result of Bemidji State’s game at Alaska Anchorage to find out if it had won a WCHA championship.
It was nearly 11 p.m. by the time the Beavers and Seawolves wrapped up a 2-2 tie. Bemidji State, which scored short-handed with 2:49 remaining in regulation to prevent an Anchorage upset, secured the extra conference point in 3-on-3 overtime to end up six points behind the first-place Mavericks going into the final weekend of the regular season.
That result means Minnesota State is a WCHA champion again and can do no worse than share the title with Bemidji State. The in-state rivals play each other on Friday and Saturday at Bemidji. The Mavericks need to get just one point in the series to claim the Cup outright and have the No. 1 seed and home ice throughout the WCHA playoffs.
Bemidji State would need to sweep to get the top seed and a piece of the MacNaughton Cup for the first time since 2017.
"Anytime you have the opportunity to hang a banner, it's important," Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said when reached late Saturday. "We have that opportunity. Yes, it's a share right now, but at the end of the day, those are things you don't want to share."
In other words, a celebration can wait.
“Both teams playing next week will be playing for the first seed so nothing's really changed from the time we left the rink,” Hastings said.
Since the calendar flipped to 2020, Minnesota State and Bemidji State have been the best teams in the WCHA. The Mavericks are 12-1-1 since Jan. 1, and the Beavers are 11-1-2. Their only losses have been to each other.
Shortly after the Mavericks’ victory Saturday, senior Nick Rivera, who had a hat trick against Huntsville, anticipated a series against Bemidji State for the MacNaughton.
"A championship weekend," Rivera said. "We talked in the locker room after the game, that, at this time of the year, you're playing for something every game."
Later, Hastings echoed that sentiment, saying there will be plenty to play for next weekend. The Mavericks want more than just one point.
“As we continue to go through the process, looking at the NCAA tournament, there’s always something on the line at this time of the year, like the Pairwise,” Hastings said.
Minnesota State is currently second in the Pairwise Rankings, which ultimately determine the NCAA tournament field and seedings. Bemidji State sits at 11th.
Around the WCHA
Elsewhere in the WCHA over the weekend, Bowling Green swept visiting Ferris State, winning 6-1 and 3-1 to improve its unbeaten streak to six games following a four-game losing streak.
Northern Michigan, meanwhile, split at Lake Superior State, losing 6-1 and then snapping a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory.
On Friday, Bemidji State defeated Alaska Anchorage 4-1 for its sixth win in a row before having that streak snapped with Saturday's tie at Anchorage.
Alaska and Michigan Tech were idle.
Going forward
With Minnesota State and Bemidji State playing to determine the top two seeds in the conference, here’s how the rest of the league is shaking out:
Six points currently separate the third- through sixth-place in the standings: Northern Michigan (47 points), Alaska (43), Bowling Green (43) and Michigan Tech (41).
Upper Peninsula rivals Northern and Tech play each other home and home on the final weekend, Alaska hosts eighth-place Alaska Anchorage (21) for the Governor's Cup, and Bowling Green travels to Alabama Huntsville (13).
Lake Superior State, which is in seventh place (35) goes to ninth-place Ferris State (17).
Ferris State still has a shot at making the WCHA playoffs. Huntsville was eliminated from postseason play this past weekend.
