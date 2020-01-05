MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team closed out the first half of its schedule before Christmas break with a road series at Northern Michigan and began the second half with the Mariucci Classic in Minneapolis.
After going 2-2-0 in those games and with two road trips coming up, this past weekend’s home sweep over Alaska was critical for the WCHA’s first-place team.
“We talked about it … coming out of break,” coach Mike Hastings said on Saturday night. “Having six road games and two home games, it puts an onus on defending your house. For us to be able to get six points, not giving any up, allows you to take a little bit of a breath.”
The Mavericks defeated the Nanooks 4-0 and 3-1 at its newly named home rink, the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
This week, they go back on the road to Ferris State and will go to Bowling Green the following weekend.
Minnesota State is 10-1-1 at home and 8-2-0 away from Mankato this season.
The Mavericks have four road series and three home series remaining in the regular season and have hopes of winning a third straight MacNaughton Cup and have home-ice advantage throughout the WCHA playoffs.
At the halfway point of the conference schedule, Minnesota State is in first place in the WCHA, five points ahead of second-place Bemidji State, a team it will play four times in the second half, starting with its next home series, Jan. 24-25.
Bemidji State swept Ferris State at home over the weekend, winning 5-2 and 4-1 after losing to Minnesota State in the third-place game of the Mariucci Classic on Dec. 29. Third-place Northern Michigan, which is nine points behind MSU, swept a series at Bowling Green, winning 5-2 and 4-3 in overtime.
“Really important because other teams keep winning,” Hastings said of his team’s wins. “Northern’s making a push. Bemidji, they won two again this weekend. We’ve got to continue to just focus on what we’re doing, and that’s what I thought we did this weekend. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and it wasn’t, but I’m happy that it’s in our rearview mirror.”
WCHA suspends Hope
On Sunday afternoon, the WCHA announced a one-game suspension for Alaska's Kylar Hope for his check from behind on Marc Michaelis during Saturday's game.
Hope received a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct on the play, which took place in the final minute of the first period.
"Upon review, the hit was delivered in a manner that warranted the suspension," the league said in a press release.
Hope must sit out Friday's game at Fairbanks, Alaska, against Lake Superior State. He will be eligible for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Point producer
With under 6 minutes to play and a 3-0 lead Friday, Michaelis could have tried to get a hat trick when the Mavericks were on the power play.
Instead, he waited patiently with the puck on his stick in the right circle and passed across the ice to Parker Tuomie, who raced down the left wing and tapped in the pass at the back door. Michaelis finished the game with two goals and an assist and moved up to a tie for third place on Minnesota State's Division I-era scoring list.
"Marc’s a selfless player," Hastings said. "He does a really good job delivering, as our other leaders, … messages on 'we' is more important than 'me.' Marc’s the epitome of that. I really like the maturation level that he’s carrying himself with both on and off the ice right now. I just thought he was solid from start to finish."
Michaelis has 144 career points, equaling the number Shane Joseph put up from 1999 to 2004. Aaron Fox (1996-2000) is No. 1 with 165 points. Matt Leitner (2011-15) is second with 162.
Tuomie, who now has 115 points, ranks ninth on the list.
Clean sheet
Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay tied the school record for single-season shutouts with his sixth on Friday, matching Cole Huggins' total from 2013-14.
McKay didn't have to do too much to accomplish the feat, stopping just seven shots. That total was the second-lowest the Mavericks have ever allowed in a game. Alaska had six shots on goal in another 4-0 loss to MSU on Oct. 25, 2018. Mathias Israelsson was in goal for that game.
When Alaska scored with 7:24 remaining on Saturday, it ended McKay's shutout of streak of 172 minutes, 36 seconds.
McKay's 10 career shutouts in just a season and a half already rank tied for second all-time at MSU with Stephon Williams (2012-15). Huggins has the record of 11 (2013-17).
Half credit
On Saturday, Mike Hastings received a plaque from Minnesota State honoring his 200 victories as Mavericks coach. He hit the milestone with Friday's victory.
The current senior class has been part of 100 of those wins. The group includes Michaelis, Tuomie, Nick Rivera, Josh French, Ian Scheid, Charlie Gerard and Edwin Hookenson.
Hastings is now 201-83-22 at Minnesota State. During his 14 seasons as head coach with the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers (1994-2008) he was 529-210-56.
Commented
