MANKATO -- The Minnesota State men's hockey series against Ferris State originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will now be played Saturday and Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The WCHA games will start at 5:07 p.m. Saturday and 3:07 p.m. Sunday.
The Mavericks, who are ranked No. 2 in this week's USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls, are 7-1-0, 4-0-0 in WCHA after picking up 3-0 and 6-2 wins at Lake Superior State last weekend.
The Free Press
