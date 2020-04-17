The Minnesota State men’s hockey team was the highest-scoring team in college hockey this past season but loses nearly half of its goals to graduation and early departure.
On Thursday, the Mavericks hope they got some of those goals back.
Todd Burgess, a forward from Rensselaer, announced he will be transferring to Minnesota State for his final season of college hockey. Because he will be a graduate transfer, Burgess, who scored 14 goals last season, will be eligible to play immediately.
Burgess, 24, announced his commitment on Instagram and Twitter, writing
“Excited to announce my commitment to Minnesota State, Mankato to play hockey and obtain my master’s degree next year. To my teammates, coaches, family, fans, and people I met along the way at RPI, thank you for the memories and friendships I’ve made over the past 4 years. With that being said, I couldn’t be more excited to be a Maverick!”
A native of Phoenix, Arizona, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Burgess was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round, No. 103 overall, of the 2016 NHL draft.
Prior to attending Rensselaer, Burgess played junior hockey for the Fairbanks (Alaska) Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League. During the 2015-16 season, he was teammates with Minnesota State’s Reggie Lutz and also had 109 points, including 43 goals in 72 regular-season and playoff games.
At RPI, he did not play as a freshman and had eight goals and 20 assists combined during his second and third years. He broke out last year with 14 goals, which led the 17-15-2 Engineers. He also had six assists for 20 points, playing in 32 games. Ten of Burgess’ goals and 14 points last season came in RPI’s last 10 games, including a four-goal game against Princeton on Feb. 22.
That goal-scoring ability should come in handy for a team that is losing 75 of 153 goals.
Senior forwards Marc Michaelis (20 goals), Parker Tuomie (14), Charlie Gerard (13), Nick Rivera (10) and Josh French (5); defensemen Ian Scheid (3) and Edwin Hookenson (3); and junior defenseman Connor Mackey (7) will all be gone from a team that went 31-5-2 and was rated No. 2 in the country when the season came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lutz, a forward who scored 13 goals, will be the only returning double-digit goal scorer on the roster.
Burgess will be one of what is expected to be at least seven newcomers on next season’s Minnesota State team.
Forwards Brendan Furry, Ondrej Pavel and Connor Gregga and defensemen Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone already have signed with the Mavericks. Furry spent last season practicing with MSU but was ineligible to play due to signing a previous letter of intent with Niagara before re-opening his recruitment.
The Mavericks also have commitments from forwards Tanner Edwards and Sam Morton. Morton spent a season and a half at Union before returning to junior hockey. Due to transfer rules, he likely will not be eligible until 2021-22.
Graduate transfers aren’t new to the Mavericks, who have had three join the team in recent years.
Goaltender Connor LaCouvee, who came from Boston University for the 2017-18 season, was the most successful. He played in 31 games, went 23-6-1 and had a .914 save percentage and a 1.80 goals-against average. He backstopped a WCHA regular-season championship and earned the Mavericks’ Unsung Player Award after the season.
Goaltender Mathias Israelsson came from Northern Michigan in 2018-19 and played in 10 games. He went 8-1-0 with a .915 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average, but then-freshman Dryden McKay ended up taking the reins as the No. 1 goalie.
In 2015-16, Jimmy Mullin, a forward and Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick, came from Miami. He played in 31 games for the Mavericks and had 10 points, including two goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.